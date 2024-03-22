Korean Cultural Center New York to hold the 2024 Young Korean Artists Series, Shaping the Future of Artistic Talent

This year, the Series is thrilled to spotlight two exceptional musicians: DoYeon Kim, a 2016-2018 CJ Music Scholarship recipient, known for her avant-garde music that fuses the traditional Korean string instrument, Gayageum, with Western musical elements; and Dabin Ryu, a 2018-2020 CJ Music Scholarship recipient and a burgeoning star in the jazz scene who has recently been awarded the first prize in Jazz Piano at the prestigious 2024 UNISA International Music Competition.

In an exciting addition to the Series, April 6th will mark the debut of STORY UP Shorts in New York, a showcase highlighting the works of young, aspiring Korean directors aiming to follow in the footsteps of cinematic giants like Bong Joon-Ho and Park Chan-Wook. This event will present six award-winning short films spanning various genres, allowing viewers to explore the innovative visions and narratives crafted by Korea's up-and-coming filmmakers.

"The Korean Cultural Center New York is committed to the ongoing support of young, emerging artists, providing them with a platform in New York to share their work as they pursue their dreams and make their mark on the world stage," said Michael CheonSoo Kim, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York.

For more information and RSVP links, visit koreanculture.org

About the Artists

DoYeon Kim

DoYeon Kim is renowned for her mastery of the Gayageum, a traditional Korean string instrument. Incorporating influences from Korean music, jazz, and improvisation, she has expanded the instrument's presence in the global improvisational music scene. Her collaborative projects extend beyond music, involving dancers, actors, and visual artists.

Throughout her career, DoYeon has garnered numerous accolades, winning competitions such as the Dong-A Ilbo Traditional Music Competition (2009) and the On-Nala Korean Music Competition (2011). She was the first student admitted to the New England Conservatory of Music's Contemporary Improvisation Department to play a Korean traditional instrument. Graduating from Berklee's Global Jazz Institute, she has performed worldwide, premiering compositions and lecturing on gayageum and Asian music at prestigious institutions.

As a music director and improvisation conductor for the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra, DoYeon shapes the traditional music landscape in Korea. Her efforts to broaden musical approaches, drawing from Korean tradition and innovative techniques, are evident in her performances worldwide. Notably, her debut album, "GaPi" (2017), melds traditional Korean music and jazz, earning a nomination for a Korean Grammy Award in the crossover album category. Recognized by Grammy.com for her pioneering work, she continues to push boundaries, performing projects as a Van Lier Fellow at Roulette (2023). www.doyeonmusic.com

Dabin Ryu

Dabin Ryu is an award-winning jazz pianist and composer based in New York City, originally hailing from Seoul, South Korea. She boasts an impressive educational background, having graduated from renowned institutions such as Berklee College of Music with a Bachelor of Music (BM) degree, followed by earning her Master of Music (MM) from the Manhattan School of Music. Currently, she continues her musical pursuits as a participant in the Artist Diploma program at the prestigious Juilliard School.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dabin has had the privilege of collaborating with world-renowned artists, including Ralph Peterson, Billy Harper, Jonathan Blake, Godwin Louis, Neal Smith, Rodney Jones, and Jaleel Shaw, among others. Her versatility and skill as a pianist have led her to lead her own band and contribute to various projects such as Ralph Peterson's Next Gen Big Band, April Varner's EP, The SNJO, and Happi Medium, to name a few. Recently, Dabin achieved recognition as the winner of the 15th UNISA International Piano Competition in 2024.

Notably, Dabin shines as both a bandleader and composer, showcasing her talents in guiding musical ensembles and crafting original compositions. Her leadership has been exemplified through tours, most notably with the Dabin Ryu Quintet during their successful 2019 tour in Seoul, South Korea. Dabin's contributions to the jazz community and her dedication to her craft continue to leave an indelible mark on the world of music. www.instagram.com/dabinryumusic

CJ Cultural Foundation

Founded in 2006 by CJ Group, the CJ Cultural Foundation is dedicated to nurturing cultural diversity and empowering the next generation of creative talent. By providing support to young artists across diverse fields such as music, filmmaking, and musical theater, the Foundation actively enriches the Korean cultural landscape. The Foundations' initiatives, which include TUNE UP, STORY UP, STAGE UP, and the CJ Music Scholarship program, offer valuable resources and opportunities to aspiring creators.

The Foundation's mission is to foster a balanced and thriving creative ecosystem by discovering and empowering early-career artists across various disciplines. This comprehensive support system enables young creatives to cultivate their talents and confidently pursue their artistic dreams.

For more information, visit www.cjazit.org/eng. Follow @cj.cultural.foundation on Instagram and @CJculture on Youtube.

Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in December 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning. With its new location at 122 E 32nd Street in New York opening in 2024, KCCNY provides a newly expanded platform to operate as a cultural hub in the heart of the city.

For more information, visit www.koreanculture.org and follow @kccny on Instagram.

For press inquiries, please contact: Mickey Hyun, [email protected]

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York