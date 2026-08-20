Korea's Commercial Real Estate "Data Giant" Attracts NPS, GIC and Blackstone

RSQUARE's Investment Advisory Division recorded a 2.3 times year -on- year increase in assets under advisory in 2025

year increase in assets under advisory in 2025 Advisory capabilities extend beyond financial investor matching to identifying corporate owner occupiers and developing value add strategies for alternative assets

Proprietary database of more than 400,000 buildings supports a global client base including GIC, DWS, PAG and Blackstone

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's commercial real estate market is entering a period of greater asset differentiation following a prolonged cycle of high interest rates and tighter liquidity. As a result, institutional investors are shifting their criteria for selecting advisors away from brand recognition toward access to real asset data and the ability to develop tailored strategies for individual properties.

Against this backdrop, RSQUARE is expanding its presence in the market with a proprietary database covering more than 400,000 buildings across Korea and end-to-end capabilities spanning leasing, transactions and property management. These strengths have attracted major Korean institutions, including the National Pension Service, Woori Bank and Samsung Securities, as well as global investors such as GIC, DWS, PAG and Blackstone.

Structuring Large Core Asset Transactions and Matching Corporate Owner Occupiers

One of the division's representative transactions was the sale advisory mandate for Centerpoint Gwanghwamun, a prime office asset in Seoul's Jongno district within the Central Business District.

The property, previously owned by Koramco REITs Management and Trust, was sold in October 2025 for KRW 432 billion, equivalent to KRW 36.7 million per py. RSQUARE formed a consortium with Deloitte Anjin and participated throughout the entire advisory process, including the identification of prospective buyers, transaction structuring and coordination among key stakeholders.

In the KRW 280 billion sale of Humax Village, a landmark property in the Bundang Business District completed in March 2026, RSQUARE identified and connected the seller with a strategic investor seeking to acquire the asset for use as its corporate headquarters, rather than relying solely on conventional financial investors.

The transaction was supported by RSQUARE's ability to combine its extensive offline leasing network with proprietary corporate demand data, enabling the firm to target businesses with genuine owner occupier requirements.

RSQUARE has also demonstrated its capabilities in developing proactive value add strategies for alternative investment assets. In advising on the KRW 31.5 billion sale of Sejong Telecom's Bundang IDC in July 2025, RSQUARE focused on the asset's scarcity as a small to mid-sized data center within the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

The firm proposed an infrastructure enhancement strategy to increase the facility's incoming power capacity from 6.75 MW to 9.75 MW, helping facilitate a successful private renovation and value add investment by an asset management company.

Strategic Advisory Based on Buyer Specific Scenarios

RSQUARE conducts detailed assessments of the physical limitations and potential of each asset and proactively presents prospective buyers with strategies tailored to their investment objectives.

For investors prioritizing stable rental income, the firm has matched assets such as Tower 107, Fastfive Tower and A One Dangsan, all of which are supported by established anchor tenants in Seoul's major business districts.

RSQUARE has also secured consecutive advisory mandates for office developments in the Second and Third Pangyo Techno Valleys, strengthening its position across one of South Korea's leading technology and innovation corridors.

In addition to transactions involving assets with similar characteristics, including the Samseong dong Building and GC Campus Seoul Forest, RSQUARE has developed detailed conversion strategies for properties such as the Cheongdam Hugel Building, Cheongnam Building in Bangbae dong and Samsung Fire Service Building in Mok dong.

These strategies include repositioning the assets immediately after acquisition as single occupier corporate headquarters, senior housing, medical centres or hotels, providing funds and asset managers with clear business plans for unlocking additional value.

Deep Local Data Supporting Full Lifecycle Real Estate Services

RSQUARE's advisory performance is underpinned by a proprietary commercial real estate database built through direct, property-by-property market surveys.

The company has independently compiled data on more than 400,000 buildings across South Korea and overseas markets including Vietnam and Singapore. This database provides live, highly localized market intelligence that is generally unavailable through public data sources or even global real estate advisory firms such as CBRE and Savills.

The data is consolidated within RSQUARE Analytics (RA), the company's proprietary real estate intelligence platform. RA provides market intelligence and analytical insights to global investors including GIC, DWS, PAG and Blackstone, as well as leading Korean financial institutions such as National Pension Service (NPS), Woori Bank, Samsung Securities, IGIS Asset Management and Koramco REITs Management and Trust.

Among RA's 150 cumulative corporate clients, approximately 38% are trust companies and asset managers, 21% are financial institutions and 15% are overseas or institutional investors. Together, financial, investment and asset management clients account for approximately 74% of the platform's customer base.

Global advisory firms including CBRE, Savills, Cushman & Wakefield and Colliers operate in South Korea. However, within the Korean market, RSQUARE is recognized for the scale and breadth of its coverage across investment advisory, research, acquisitions and disposals, leasing brokerage and property management.

Its deep and differentiated data enables the company to provide the entire commercial real estate service lifecycle through a single platform, from investor matching and transaction structuring to asset operation and management. This integrated service model represents a key distinction from its global competitors.

"The core of commercial real estate investment is having a complete understanding of the demand that will ultimately occupy the space," said Park Jong Yeol, Professor at Konkuk University's Institute for Future Knowledge Education.

"By combining living, real-time data generated through Korea's largest commercial leasing brokerage operation with the execution capabilities of experienced capital markets professionals, RSQUARE is redefining the standards of the Korean commercial real estate advisory market."

SOURCE RSQUARE