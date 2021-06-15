Kortney Wilson Gears Up to Share Dimplex 2021 Launch Lineup
Award-Winning Realtor, TV Show Host, Author, and Founder of Kort & Co product lines, partners with Dimplex
Jun 15, 2021, 10:00 ET
CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimplex is excited to be partnering with TV designer and host Kortney Wilson. Recently, after having installed Dimplex products in her Nashville home, Wilson partnered with Dimplex to continue to merge electric heat and fireplaces into unique spaces and designs.
Wilson will be working with radiant outdoor heat and noise-free indoor zone heating products from the Glen Dimplex Americas brands: Dimplex and Convectair. Using her eye for design, Wilson intends to create warm and inviting spaces in and around her Nashville home and Kentucky Lake House. Watch and engage with Wilson as she continues to share her design journey online - follow along on Instagram: @allthingskortneywilson and @dimplex_northamerica. To learn more, see the full product line, and a few of Wilson's favourite products, visit https://shop.dimplex.com/collections/kortneys-favorites.
"As a designer, I'm always looking for great products for my home and was thrilled to see the end results after adding Dimplex fireplaces several months ago. This evolved into my branded partnership once they saw my Instagram posts and loved what was done!" - Kortney Wilson
Wilson is a familiar face to the Home Décor, Renovation, and Real Estate industry, having co-starred in several TV series over the past 12 years. Wilson juggles her time between Canada and the U.S., as the owner of a successful real estate company in Nashville, Tennessee, and filming her shows in Toronto, Ontario.
About Dimplex
North American leaders in design and innovation, Dimplex continually challenges the status quo on a global scale to create electric flame and heat products for the discriminating buyer. With dozens of patented technologies, Dimplex fireplaces dazzle the senses and their heaters make spaces more efficient and comfortable no matter the need. Appreciate the energy efficiency and smaller eco-footprint, all while taking a deep breath as you relax in front of a welcoming Dimplex fireplace.
