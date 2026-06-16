KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

GREG BOGUSLAVSKY, DAN GRAY AND MARK CALLAHAN PROMOTED TO PARTNER

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today the promotions of Greg Boguslavsky to Partner; Dan Gray to Partner, Business Development; and Mark Callahan to Partner, Debt Capital Markets.

KPS Managing Partner Raquel Vargas Palmer, said, "At KPS, the title of Partner carries genuine significance and reflects the highest standards of professional achievement, character, integrity and leadership within our firm. Greg, Dan and Mark have each demonstrated a strong commitment to KPS' mission of creating value for our investors through the transformation of manufacturing companies. Their years of dedicated service and meaningful contributions to the firm have made this recognition exceptionally well deserved. I am delighted to congratulate Greg, Dan and Mark on this achievement and look forward to their continued leadership as Partners of KPS."

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $18.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2026). For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $25.5 billion, operate 277 manufacturing facilities in 22 countries, and have approximately 62,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of March 31, 2026). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

SOURCE KPS Capital Partners, LP