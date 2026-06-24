Kraton Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is excited to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled "Strengthening Our Commitment to a Sustainable Future." Highlights from the report include in-depth analysis of Kraton's new sustainability targets, advancements in upstream and downstream supply chain sustainability, and Kraton's ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices.

"Sustainability is not new to Kraton. It has long been foundational to how we innovate, operate, and serve our customers," said Sangwoo Ryu, Kraton Chief Executive Officer. "This past year marked an important step forward in reinforcing that foundation with clearer priorities, stronger governance, and more disciplined execution, while remaining grounded in sound business sense and focused on delivering value."

"A central focus in 2025 was ensuring that Kraton's sustainability commitments are supported by robust data, disciplined governance, and credible pathways to delivery," said Rogier Roelen, Kraton Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our sustainability credibility depends not only on ambition, but on the quality of the data, assumptions, methodologies, and systems that underpin it."

2025 report highlights include:

Established new sustainability targets, grounded in a data-driven approach

7.2% Scope 1 and 2 absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction vs. 2022 baseline

Earned EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the fifth consecutive year

Joined the Cerisea Project, focusing on 5-HMF as a renewable alternative to fossil-based ingredients

Awarded the CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award for commitment to rail transportation safety

Leveraged insights from 2024 double materiality assessment (DMA) to strengthen environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework

Kraton's sustainability pillars continue to be at the forefront of its sustainability strategy and governance. Preserving Planet highlights Kraton's commitment to decrease environmental impact and conserve resources. Reliable Partners shows Kraton's dedication to partnering upstream and downstream to support a sustainable value chain. Empowering People focuses on the safety, well-being, and growth of Kraton's employees and communities.

Kraton's 2025 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on Kraton's website at sustainability.kraton.com.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Amanda Lubow, [email protected]

SOURCE Kraton Corporation