Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Polymer Products

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a global price increase for all polymer products. The increase will range from $440/MT to $700/MT, or as contracts allow, depending upon polymer type and production location.

These price increases reflect sharp and sustained increases in costs of raw materials, energy, and freight that Kraton cannot unilaterally absorb, attributable to market instability emanating from the current geopolitical situation.

These price increases will be effective April 1, 2026.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Amanda Lubow, [email protected]

SOURCE Kraton Corporation