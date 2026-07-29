Kristin Flaherty Goes From a Layoff to a Franchise Ownership

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of corporate healthcare instability, Kristin Flaherty turned a layoff into a new beginning as a franchise owner, with expert guidance from franchise veteran Scott Thompson at Your Future Franchise.

When Kristin Flaherty lost her healthcare job after 14 years of career building, she didn't dust off her resume and start applying. She decided to build something of her own. The Minnesota professional had spent her career in hospital medical imaging, and her layoff came at the end of 18 months that brought 5 separate rounds of cuts at her company. Today she is a first-time franchise owner, preparing to open a spot-repair business, and the layoff she once feared has become the opening she had been missing for years.

Her story is one Your Future Franchise founder Scott Thompson is seeing more and more. As layoffs hit industry after industry, people in their late 30's and 40's are stopping to rethink how they want to spend the last twenty or so years of their careers. For Kristin, the layoff became the opening she needed.

The idea first took root over Christmas. Her uncle, who had owned a commercial cleaning franchise for years, shared more about his journey than he ever had before, and the success he described stuck with Kristin and her husband. When the layoff came a few weeks later, the timing felt less like a setback and more like permission to look into something she knew almost nothing about.

What she did not have was experience. Like many people, Kristin pictured franchising as fast food and retail, with big buildings and bigger price tags. That narrow view created real hesitation. She also believed, as many first-time owners do, that any business ownership carried heavy risk.

Working through the process with Scott reframed both ideas. He walked her through the wide range of franchise models that exist, including ones built to protect nights and weekends, and the investment levels that go far lower than most people expect. The reveal surprised her.

"There's just so much unknown about this that it is totally worth exploring, or you will never know what potential is out there for you," Kristin Flaherty said.

Rather than push a single option, Scott started with her values, goals, and priorities, then guided her through the choices that fit. He gave her a list of questions to validate directly with the franchisor, the kind built to surface the hard parts of a business alongside the upside. For Kristin, that honesty was proof that the process was built for her, not for a quick sale.

Validation calls with existing owners settled her last big fear, that she would be left to figure it out alone. Owner after owner described a collaborative, supportive network, and the early weeks of her own onboarding have matched what she heard. The fit, she found, lined up across every measure that mattered to her: a smart business model with recurring revenue, good people, a strong culture, and the right work-life balance.

Stability shaped her thinking too. With AI and economic uncertainty reshaping so many jobs, Kristin wanted something built to last, in a category like property services that keeps growing in her area. A hands-on, local service business fit that test.

The decision was a family one. Kristin and her husband Sean began exploring together while both were between jobs. When he accepted a new role, she stepped into the lead, with him as her sounding board and partner. The plan they share is to build it into something that is theirs.

Risk never fully disappeared, and Kristin does not pretend it did. What changed was her relationship to it. Detailed financials, a pro forma mapping revenue and expenses over time, and the volume of trustworthy owners she spoke with shrank the unknown. One line stayed with her.

"You're really betting on yourself and your ability to run it," Kristin Flaherty said.

Asked what made Scott different, she pointed less to a single moment than to the way he showed up throughout. He was personable and honest, shared his own wins and stumbles, and made room for the doubts that come with a leap this big.

"Having someone to bounce my feelings and thoughts and fears and concerns off of," Kristin Flaherty said, on what she valued most.

For Scott Thompson, that is the entire point of the work.

"My job is never to talk someone into a franchise. It is to hand them the questions, the people, and the honest picture they need to decide for themselves. When the fit is right, you can feel the difference. Kristin did the brave part. She bet on herself," said Scott Thompson, founder of Your Future Franchise.

Kristin now finds herself recommending the same path she once knew nothing about, often over dinner to friends and family who are surprised she bought a business at all. Her advice is simple. Go and learn what is possible, then decide.

About Your Future Franchise

Your Future Franchise is a franchise consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs and founders identify franchise business opportunities that align with their financial goals, professional experience and desired lifestyle. The firm works with both franchise buyers and franchise founders, giving it a dual-industry perspective that supports more informed guidance and realistic growth strategies.

Founded by franchise industry veteran Scott Thompson, Your Future Franchise provides one-on-one consulting, franchise education and validation support to help clients make confident, well-informed decisions. Thompson has more than 25 years of experience in franchise development, operations and consulting. Powered by FranChoice, the firm offers access to a broad portfolio of established brands and a proven discovery process built on transparency, integrity and long-term success.

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SOURCE Your Future Franchise