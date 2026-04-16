Your Future Franchise Helps Malik and Cece Reed Secure a Purpose-Driven Franchise Investment With Project Lean Nation

The former NFL athlete and his wife partnered with franchise consultant Scott Thompson to pursue business ownership centered on service, family, and long-term legacy

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Malik Reed and his wife, Cece Reed, the transition out of professional sports wasn't something they wanted to leave to chance. While Malik built his career in the NFL, Cece competed as a collegiate volleyball athlete. They understood the discipline, structure, and commitment required to perform at a high level.

As they began planning their future, their focus wasn't simply on replacing income. They wanted to build something meaningful that could support their family and create a lasting presence in their community.

The idea of business ownership had been in their minds for years.

"Cece had mentioned bringing something back to our hometown," Malik shared. "At the time, we were focused on building our careers, but that idea stayed with us." That interest became more concrete after Malik attended a professional development conference where franchising was introduced as a structured path into business ownership.

"They explained it like following a playbook," he said. "That made sense to us. We are used to structure, preparation, and execution." Even with that clarity, there were real concerns. "One of the biggest things was our lack of knowledge," Malik explained. "We had the resources, but we didn't know where to start or how to invest the right way." For Cece, trust and alignment were equally important.

"We didn't want to make a decision based only on numbers," she said. "It had to reflect who we are, what we believe in, and how we want to serve people." They weren't just looking for a business; they were looking for something that could support their family, allow them to give back to their community, and eventually pass on to their children.

How Scott Thompson from Your Future Franchise Stepped In

Malik and Cece were introduced to Scott Thompson from Your Future Franchise through a networking connection, and their first conversation immediately stood apart.

"We spent the first hour just talking about our story," Malik said. "We did not even get into business at first." For Cece, that approach built trust early on. "He wanted to understand us fully. Not just what we could invest, but who we are at our core," she explained.

Scott spoke about building a clear personal profile before introducing any franchise opportunities. "He helped us see that this is something you are going to give your time and energy to every day," Cece said. "It has to align with your life."

Scott guided them through each step, including reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, understanding financial expectations, and speaking with other franchisees. "Everything was new to us," Malik said. "But every time we had a question, he had an answer or connected us to someone who could help."

Scott also made sure they understood the realities of each opportunity. "He was very upfront," Cece noted. "He showed us the positives, but he also made it clear where the challenges would be, be that time, finances, or how it would affect our family."

This clarity gave them the confidence to walk away from options that didn't fit. "There were businesses that looked good on paper," she explained, "but when we looked at our lifestyle and our priorities, we knew they were not right for us. That made the decision process much clearer."

Securing Project Lean Nation

After going through Your Future Franchise's 7 Step Process, Malik and Cece Reed chose to move forward with Project Lean Nation.

Their decision was driven by a strong connection to the company's leadership, including founder Tom Doherty, and a shared focus on faith, service, and community.

"What stood out was the alignment from the top down," Malik said. "Serving people and being present in the community is important to them, and that is important to us." A visit to the company's facility in Rochester, New York, confirmed their decision. "It didn't feel like a pitch," Cece explained. "It felt real. I remember saying I needed to love it as much as they did, and by the end of the visit, I did."

The couple is now building their franchise with a clear sense of direction and confidence in the path they have chosen.

A Process Driven by Alignment, Structure and Trust

The outcome was driven by alignment, structure, and trust throughout the process. Scott's approach ensured that the business reflected their values before anything else. "He made sure this fit who we are, not just what we could do financially," Malik said. His structured guidance helped them navigate an unfamiliar process with clarity, while his transparency allowed them to make informed decisions at every stage.

Beyond the initial investment, the ongoing support has remained important. "He is someone we can reach out to at any time," Malik said. "Our relationship didn't stop once the decision was made."

Today, Malik and Cece see their franchise as more than a business. It's an opportunity to serve others, grow as owners, and build something that will last beyond them. As Cece put it, "This is about impact, but it is also about legacy. We are building something our kids can be part of and learn from."

About Your Future Franchise

Your Future Franchise is a franchise consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs and founders identify franchise business opportunities that align with their financial goals, professional experience and desired lifestyle. The firm works with both franchise buyers and franchise founders, giving it a dual-industry perspective that supports more informed guidance and realistic growth strategies.

Founded by franchise industry veteran Scott Thompson, Your Future Franchise provides one-on-one consulting, franchise education and validation support to help clients make confident, well-informed decisions. Thompson has more than 25 years of experience in franchise development, operations and consulting. Powered by FranChoice, the firm offers access to a broad portfolio of established brands and a proven discovery process built on transparency, integrity and long-term success.

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SOURCE Your Future Franchise