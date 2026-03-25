Kroger Helps Customers Fuel Up with 4X Fuel Points Weekends

Customers can earn 4X Fuel Points March 27–29 and April 3–5

CINCINNATI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) America's grocer, today announced two special 4X Fuel Points Spring Weekend events to help customers fuel up. From March 27–29 and April 3–5, customers can earn 4X the Fuel Points on groceries and eligible purchases with a digital or in store accessible coupon.

"Spring can bring added travel for the families we serve," said Mary Ellen Adcock, executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Through our Fuel Points program and everyday low prices, we are giving customers more ways to stretch their budgets and earn more for being a loyal Kroger customer."

Kroger's Fuel Points program rewards customers with even more savings. Customers earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries, with points redeemable for discounts on fuel.

Fuel Up for Spring Break with These Offers

Customers can take advantage of multiple ways to maximize savings during the weekend events and beyond:

4X Fuel Points Spring Weekend Events: Earn four times the Fuel Points March 27–29 and April 3–5 with a digital coupon or in-store accessible coupon.

Boost by Kroger Plus: Members earn 2X Fuel Points every day, any way they shop and 5X during the Spring Weekend Fuel Events.

Everyday Fuel Points: Earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries.

Earn extra Fuel Points on select gift card purchases.

Earn 25 Fuel points for every qualifying prescription filled at Kroger Family of Stores and earn 75 Fuel Points for every qualifying 90-day refill.*

Saving Is Easy

Customers can unlock the 4X Fuel Points offer with an in store accessible coupon or by clipping the digital coupon in the Kroger app or on Kroger.com, making it easy to earn rewards whether shopping in-store, through pickup or delivery.

The Kroger app also allows customers to:

Clip digital coupons and track Fuel Points balances

Build shopping lists and plan road-trip snacks and essentials

Manage pickup or delivery orders for convenient travel prep

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get deals and their favorites products in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.