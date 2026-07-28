Kroger Helps Families Simplify Back-to-Routine Season with Fresh, Convenient Meals and a Smarter Way to Shop

New Kroger AI Shopping Assistant helps customers make meal planning easier

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, is helping families transition out of summer and back into their routines with convenient dinner options and fresh ideas. To make it even easier, Kroger is launching its newest AI Shopping Assistant - a smarter, simpler way to plan meals, discover products and find value, however customers choose to shop.

New Kroger AI Shopping Assistant helps customers make meal planning easier

The AI Shopping Assistant is now available across the Kroger Family of Companies websites and apps. This digital assistant combines the food knowledge customers expect from Kroger's friendly associates, all in an AI-powered tool.

"We continue to invest in digital tools that make shopping simpler, more intuitive and more convenient for our customers," said Yael Cosset, executive vice president and chief digital officer at Kroger. "The AI Shopping Assistant is another example of how we're using technology and AI to help families plan, discover and shop more easily."

As families prepare for the school year, customers can use the new Kroger AI Shopping Assistant to:

Plan meals for the week, find new recipes and build a cart around budget and dietary needs

Snap a photo of a written list or recipe card, or paste a URL – the digital assistant finds the products and creates a cart in seconds

Plan for any occasion – from weeknight dinners and tailgates to birthday parties – with tailored product suggestions and shopping lists

Everyday Essentials for Your Routine

Kroger has everything families need to navigate the season and their meal decisions:

For more back-to-school essentials to help families get back into their routines, visit Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane.

Kroger's portfolio of Our Brands products helps customers enjoy great-tasting food at an exceptional value. From breakfast and lunch to dinner and snacking, Our Brands means families can stretch their budgets without compromising on quality.

No matter how customers shop, Kroger makes it easy. Whether shopping in store, on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app, customers can enjoy the same fresh items at the same low prices. Simply place an order through the app or website and choose Pickup at a convenient store location or Delivery to your door in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand through DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from a local store and delivered directly to a customer's door.

Media assets available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.