Krylon® Introduces Classic Spray Paint: A Cultural Icon Returns With Speed and Performance

Fast-drying, lacquer-based formula with recoat anytime technology helps DIYers complete projects faster

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Krylon®, a leader in spray paint innovation for more than 75 years, has announced the launch of Krylon® Classic, a lacquer-based spray paint that brings back one of the brand's most recognizable and nostalgic products—reviving the iconic 5-Ball design that became synonymous with generations of DIY creativity while reintroducing a recognizable piece of spray paint history to today's DIYers and crafters.

Krylon® Classic returns with its iconic 5-Ball design, vintage-inspired labeling and retro color palette. The lacquer-based spray paint is available in 16 colors across gloss, satin and metallic finishes. Krylon® Classic in Gloss Icy Grape gives a vintage-style chair a bold refresh. The heritage-inspired shade is one of 16 colors in the revived Classic line, which pairs nostalgic appeal with a fast-drying, lacquer-based formula.

Engineered for speed and simplicity, Krylon Classic features fast dry times compared to traditional spray paints and a recoat anytime formula that eliminates traditional wait windows between coats—one of the most common challenges associated with spray painting, allowing users to maintain momentum and move from start to finish with fewer interruptions.

Nostalgic Appeal, Modern Relevance

Pairing its iconic 5-Ball design, vintage-inspired labeling and retro color palette with a formula designed for today's DIY projects, Krylon Classic bridges decades of DIY heritage with modern expectations for convenience and ease of use. More than a design revival, Classic represents a cultural comeback—bringing an iconic spray paint that helped define creative self-expression and hands-on making to a new generation of DIYers.

"Classic is more than a product—it's part of Krylon's legacy and DIY culture. People recognize it instantly and have a real connection to what Classic represents creatively," said Kristen Ashbrook, Senior Product Manager, Krylon. "By bringing back the fast dry times and recoat flexibility people loved about the original product, Krylon Classic keeps projects moving—so DIYers can stay in control and get great results without the guesswork or delays."

The return of Krylon Classic comes at a time when lacquer finishes and high-gloss aesthetics are re-emerging across home décor and design. Available in 16 colors across gloss, satin and metallic finishes—including heritage-inspired shades like Gloss Sunset Orange, Gloss Icy Grape and Gloss Regal Blue, which bring back some of the bold personality that made the original line memorable.

Performance Made Effortless

Built for versatility across a wide range of DIY and craft applications, Krylon Classic combines ease of use with durable, reliable performance. Key features include:

Fast dry time—dry to the touch in 15 minutes or less

Recoat anytime formula for continuous workflow without timing constraints

Durable finish for long-lasting results across a variety of surfaces, including wood, metal, wicker, glass and most plastics

Big button fan spray for smooth, even application and improved control

Together, these benefits reduce delays, minimize rework and make it easier to complete projects efficiently—without sacrificing performance.

Krylon Classic is available at Lowe's® stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com.

About the Krylon® Brand

Celebrating over 75 years of innovation, Krylon has become synonymous with quality and creativity, offering a wide range of products designed to restore, create and protect. From general purpose spray paints to specialty finishes, Krylon continues to inspire DIYers and crafters to bring their visions to life.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group manufactures and distributes innovative products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the paint and coatings industry, serving professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers worldwide. Learn more at Sherwin-Williams.com.

Note to Editors: To access the Krylon Classic digital media kit, click here. Product samples are available upon request.

SOURCE Krylon®