Kubota Announces It Is the #1-Selling Tractor Brand in the USA for 20 Years Running

Milestone Reflects Two Decades of Customer Trust, Dealer Support and Consistent Brand Leadership in Total U.S. Tractor Unit Sales

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced it is the #1-Selling Tractor Brand in the USA for 20 Years Running1, based on an analysis of total U.S. unit sales from EDA/UCC equipment transaction data from Jan. 1, 2005, through Dec. 31, 2025. The analysis reflects total unit sales volume across tractor categories including Utility Tractor, Utility Loader, Utility TLB, and 4WD Ag Tractor.

Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced it is the #1-Selling Tractor Brand in the USA for 20 Years Running1, based on an analysis of total U.S. unit sales from EDA/UCC equipment transaction data from Jan. 1, 2005, through Dec. 31, 2025.

"For 20 years, customers across the country have chosen Kubota because they know they can depend on our equipment and the people who stand behind it," said Alex Woods, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation. "This milestone belongs just as much to our customers and our nationwide dealer network as it does to Kubota. We are grateful for their trust and remain committed to earning it every day."

The data reflects the consistency behind customers' confidence in the Kubota brand. Kubota ranked #1 in total units sold each year from 2005 through 2025 and maintained the #1 brand position in total units sold over the entire period.

"Our dealers' commitment to excellence in their communities, combined with Kubota quality products, is what established the brand in the U.S.," said Paul Manger, Vice President of Product Marketing, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "It's a partnership, not just a purchase, built one relationship at a time. That dedication is what earned this ranking and underscores our dealers' commitment to being the local dealer of choice in their communities."

For years, customers have made Kubota a leader across the compact equipment market. The company has been the world's #1-Selling Compact Excavator for over 20 Years2 and the #1-Selling Compact Track Loader in the USA3. The latest tractor milestone further demonstrates that same customer confidence across Kubota's equipment portfolio. This sustained success is supported by Kubota's continued investment in America through expanded assembly and manufacturing plants, research and development, job creation, and support for its nationwide network of more than 1,100 authorized dealers.

To learn more about Kubota and its full lineup of equipment, or to find your nearest authorized Kubota dealer, visit KubotaUSA.com.

1 Based on total U.S. unit sales from EDA/UCC equipment transaction data for all tractor classes (Utility Tractor, Utility Loader, Utility TLB, and 4WD Ag Tractor) from 01/01/2005 through 12/31/2025. 2 According to 2025 data from Off-Highway Research including all Kubota Group brand sales. 3 Based on EDA/UCC Data from 01/01/2021 - 12/31/2025 for sales of new compact track loaders in the USA.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation