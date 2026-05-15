Kubota Partners with SB Mowing to Tackle Tough Overgrown Properties and Support Philanthropic Community Clean Up Efforts

"We're excited to partner with SB Mowing and support the meaningful work he's doing in communities across the country," said Theresa Duncan, Associate Director for Marketing and Advertising at Kubota Tractor Corporation. "His dedication to helping others, combined with his strong work ethic and growing reach, makes this a natural fit in Kubota Country. We're proud to provide the equipment that helps him take on more projects and expand his impact."

As part of the partnership, Kubota will equip SB Mowing with a variety of equipment designed to handle demanding property conditions, including two SZ Series stand-on mowers, one ZD Series zero-turn mower and an SCL1000 stand-on compact loader. Together, this equipment will support a wide range of applications, from cutting through dense overgrowth and clearing debris to maintaining properties featured across SB Mowing's content.

"I'm excited to partner with Kubota and put their top-of-the-line equipment to work on the projects I take on every day," said SB Mowing. "As my business continues to grow, the demands of the work are changing, and Kubota is the right fit for the job. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together and the impact we can continue to make."

A key component of the partnership is support for SB Mowing's philanthropic initiative, SB Mow It Forward, which expands on his mission of helping people through large-scale property transformations while also empowering future entrepreneurs in the lawn and landscape industry. Kubota will provide equipment to support these efforts, helping expand the reach and impact of the program as it continues to grow.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, SB Mowing shares his property cleanup projects and community-focused initiatives across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, YouTube, and Snapchat. To learn more, visit SBMowing.com.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About SB Mowing

Founded by Spencer B., SB Mowing has built an audience of 50M+ followers and 3 billion annual views by mowing severely overgrown lawns for free and documenting the transformations. Brand partners include Kubota, Maruyama, Lawn Buddy, and Reach Right. The SB Mow It Forward nonprofit extends the mission through community service and youth entrepreneurship in lawn care. Learn more at sbmowing.com.

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation