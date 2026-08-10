Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Eos Energy misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company's battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; (4) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; and (5) that, as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own EOSE and purchased prior to November 5, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC