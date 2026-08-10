Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Gossamer Bio misrepresented or failed to disclose material information regarding its Phase 3 PROSERA study evaluating seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose material issues with the study's design, including the Company's inability to adequately control for the placebo response at its Latin American clinical trial sites. As a result, Gossamer's public statements allegedly overstated the strength of the PROSERA trial design, causing investors to purchase the Company's securities at artificially inflated prices.

If you currently own GOSS and purchased prior to June 16, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC