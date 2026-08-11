Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Nektar Therapeutics to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Nektar Therapeutics misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) enrollment in its REZOLVE-AA trial for its lead product candidate had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial's results; (3) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial's overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own NKTR and purchased prior to February 26, 2025 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC