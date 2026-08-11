Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, New Era Energy & Digital misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme "to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico" by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own NUAI and purchased prior to November 6, 2024 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC