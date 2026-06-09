Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Richtech Robotics Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Richtech Robotics caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, statements about Richtech's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you currently own RR and purchased prior to January 27, 2026 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC