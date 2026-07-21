Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Regenxbio, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Regenxbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Regenxbio, Inc. provided investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the efficacy and safety of its trial study for RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Hurler Syndrome, including positive assertions of RGX-111's future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study.

If you currently own RGNX and purchased prior to February 9, 2022 please contact Sophia Anne Silayan by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC