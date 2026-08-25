Kurv Launches Kurv Agent, An All-In-One Digital Portal Built to Enhance the Agent and ISOs Payments Experience

New platform enables digital merchant onboarding, e-signature collection, real-time portfolio tracking, and transparent residual reporting, all in one place

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurv, a leader in the payments and fintech industry, today announced the launch of Kurv Agent, a proprietary portal built for independent agents and ISOs. Kurv Agent is now available nationwide to agents across the company's partner network.

As the payments industry continues to expand and evolve, Kurv Agent consolidates the agent workflow into a single platform. Agents can now submit merchant applications digitally from any device, send contracts for e-signature, and have completed applications automatically routed to underwriting. The platform also provides a dashboard showing real-time portfolio health metrics and transparent residual reporting, giving agents clarity into their book of business that has historically been difficult to access.

"The Kurv Agent Portal exists because agents asked for a better, faster way to drive efficiency and scale. This platform embodies Kurv's mission for "modern payments, made simple," unlocking greater earning potential for every agent and partner in our network," said Afshin Yazdian, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kurv. "With Kurv Agent, we're not just improving the agent experience. We're fueling growth with effortless speed and strengthening our differentiation in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Kurv Agent was built with direct input from agents in the field. This agent-first approach informed the platform's core design, from the merchant-facing signing process to portfolio visibility tools and residuals reporting.

Key capabilities of Kurv Agent include:

Digital merchant application submission from any device

Merchant e-signature collection with OTP identity verification

Automatic application routing to Kurv underwriting upon signature

Real-time portfolio health monitoring and analytics

Transparent residual reporting

White-label options for agents who want a branded merchant experience

Agents interested in joining the Kurv partner network can visit our Agent ISO page or contact Kurv directly at (866) 525-7405.

About Kurv

Kurv is a leading merchant payments powerhouse that serves US-based businesses, Third Party Channels and ISV communities. Over 35,000 retail, eCommerce, and omnichannel customers nationwide utilize our suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to sales software, Kurv offers robust tools that empower businesses to thrive. Modern Payments, Made Simple.

To learn more about Kurv and The Next Great Story in Fintech, please visit kurvpay.com

Contact:

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SOURCE Kurv