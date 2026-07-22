Kurv Announces Appointment of Mark Alsentzer as Chief Technology Officer

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payments platform Kurv is excited to appoint Mark Alsentzer to its executive team as its Chief Technology Officer.

"Mark brings a rare combination of AI expertise, payments depth, and seasoned business acumen," said Afshin Yazdian, CEO of Kurv. "He is a transformational leader who can simplify complex technology into real-world impact. We are excited to have Mark help Kurv continue to expand our platform and continue cultivating a modern, merchant-driven payments experience."

Mark Alsentzer

With a degree in Computer Engineering and a focus on Artificial Intelligence from Vanderbilt University, Alsentzer brings deep expertise in AI, technology, and payments. He began his career at a fast-growing payments startup where he worked in development, quality assurance, technical sales, operations, and risk, giving him end-to-end exposure to the payments industry at large.

After the company's acquisition by Citibank in 2007, Mark pivoted to M&A-driven companies, such as Paysafe and Pavilion Payments, a gaming divestiture of Global Payments, where he played a key role in helping both organizations transform. His background in building scalable, cutting-edge payment systems aligns directly with Kurv's mission of "Modern Payments, Made Simple," innovating the customer experience and eliminating friction for small and medium-sized businesses.

Kurv is an incredibly fast-growing organization, and bringing Alsentzer onto the leadership team strengthens the company's ability to build the infrastructure and scale required for the next stage of its growth. His background in AI and systems engineering will be instrumental as Kurv continues to advance its operational foundation and perfect the user experience. In his role, he will oversee Kurv's product and services enablement, organizational transformation initiatives, and evolving technology strategy.

"Kurv is doing some truly great work with AI, and what drew me in is how thoughtfully it's being applied at an accelerating rate," said Alsentzer. "It's not innovation for the sake of it. It's an additive layer on top of a product suite that's already winning due to fantastic execution and teamwork. Joining an organization with that kind of momentum and being able to help grow it further with AI‑driven intelligence, is an opportunity I'm genuinely excited to be a part of."

About Kurv

Kurv is a leading merchant payments powerhouse that serves US-based businesses, Third Party Channels and ISV communities. Over 35,000 retail, eCommerce, and omnichannel customers nationwide utilize our suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to sales software, Kurv offers robust tools that empower businesses to thrive. Modern Payments, Made Simple. To learn more about Kurv and The Next Great Story in Fintech, please visit kurvpay.com

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SOURCE Kurv