Kutta Technologies' KTAC Controller Approved for DCMA Blue List

Approval reinforces KTAC as a trusted, mission-ready control solution for unmanned systems

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutta Technologies (Kutta), a leader in unmanned systems control software and hardware, today announced that its Kutta Tactical Controller (KTAC) has been approved by the Change Control Board (CCB) for inclusion on the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Blue List. The DCMA Blue List serves as a vetted, trusted source of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related components, providing warfighters and program offices with safe, flexible and mission-ready options.

Kutta Tactical Controller (KTAC)

This designation highlights the strength of KTAC's core architecture as a modular, adaptable control platform capable of supporting a wide range of unmanned and autonomous systems.

"Approval to the DCMA Blue List underscores our commitment to delivering secure, reliable and operationally-relevant solutions," said Doug Limbaugh, COO and executive vice president at Kutta. "KTAC is designed to integrate seamlessly across diverse platforms and mission sets, and this milestone reinforces its role in enabling faster, more confident deployment of unmanned capabilities."

KTAC provides a flexible, standards-based control interface for UAS and robotic systems, supporting interoperability across platforms and mission environments. Its modular design allows program offices and integrators to tailor configurations to specific operational requirements while maintaining a consistent, trusted control foundation.

For more information about KTAC and its unmanned systems solutions, visit https://kuttatech.com/kutta-tactical-controller/.

About Kutta Technologies

Kutta Technologies is a provider of advanced control software and hardware solutions for unmanned and autonomous systems. With deep expertise in standards-based interoperability, edge computing and mission-critical system integration, Kutta supports Department of Defense and commercial customers in deploying scalable, resilient capabilities across air, ground and maritime domains.

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SOURCE Kutta Technologies LLC