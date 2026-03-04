Kutta Unveils KED to Transform Edge Computing at the Tactical Edge

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutta Technologies, LLC (Kutta) announced today the launch of a new computing device, it says, that minimizes the weight burden on operators in the field. The Kutta Edge Device (KED) is an ultra-low power, rugged edge compute device designed for tactical, disconnected, and degraded environments.

Kutta Edge Device

The rugged, soldier-portable edge computing solution consumes less than 7 watts to deliver compute, AI, and networking at the tactical edge. This reduces the need for heavy batteries, allowing operators to carry less weight and operate longer on the same power budget.

"KED is engineered for resilience, combining multiple mission-critical capabilities into a single, low-power edge device," said Doug Limbaugh, COO and Executive Vice President at Kutta. "By reducing battery weight and operator load, KED enables longer, more sustainable operations in contested environments."

Designed to integrate seamlessly with Kutta's tactical control ecosystem, including the Kutta Tactical Controller (KTAC) and TAK-based architectures, KED enables operators to host applications, services, and data locally—at the point of need. This architecture supports dismounted, mounted, maritime, and expeditionary operations where cloud access is unreliable, denied, or operationally infeasible.

Purpose-Built for the Tactical Edge

KED is engineered to support a wide range of mission profiles, including unmanned systems control, sensor aggregation, ATAK/TAK services, video processing, and distributed command and control. Key attributes include:

Multi-Stream ATR – Simultaneous Automatic Target Recognition across multiple concurrent video feeds

– Simultaneous Automatic Target Recognition across multiple concurrent video feeds Tactical Networking Hub – Aggregates and processes data from multiple sensors, radios, and platforms

– Aggregates and processes data from multiple sensors, radios, and platforms Low Power, Low Thermal Output (3W – 7W) – Reduces carried battery weight and extends mission endurance for operators

(3W – 7W) – Reduces carried battery weight and extends mission endurance for operators Optimized for SWaP-C – Designed to minimize Size, Weight, Power, and Cost without compromising capability

Designed for Integration, Not Lock-In

KED is built to integrate across platforms and networks, supporting heterogeneous radios, sensors, and systems commonly found in joint and coalition environments. Its modular design allows government and industry partners to tailor compute capability to mission requirements without vendor lock-in.

"KED is not a closed appliance, it's an enabler," added Taylor Reynolds, Business Development Manager at Kutta Technologies, "Our focus is on giving operators and integrators a flexible, edge compute platform that works with the systems they already trust."

Kutta Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Company, LLC (SNC), designs and delivers mission-critical hardware and software solutions that enhance the command, control, and integration of unmanned systems across all operational domains.

