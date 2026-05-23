Kwench Juice Café Accelerates Nationwide Franchise Growth as Demand for Fresh, Healthy Options Surges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Café, one of North America's fastest-growing fresh juice and smoothie concepts, is actively awarding franchise territories to qualified entrepreneurs as it expands its footprint across the United States and beyond.

With locations already operating across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia, and Colorado, Kwench has demonstrated that its model performs across a wide variety of markets — and the brand shows no signs of slowing down.

Namaste Smoothie

"What sets Kwench Juice Café apart is that we shop locally for fresh ingredients to ensure you won't find a fresher juice or smoothie," says Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Café. "Our main responsibility is providing top quality fresh products and excellent customer service."

At the heart of the Kwench experience is a menu built for daily demand — fresh raw juices, smoothies crafted with real never-frozen fruit, acai and pitaya bowls, juice shots, wraps, salads, soups, and rotating seasonal offerings. Every item is made to order using high-quality, clean ingredients with no artificial additives and no added sugars.

The franchise model is designed to make ownership accessible and efficient. With a small footprint of 500 to 1,200 square feet, streamlined operations requiring no complex cooking processes, and a lean staffing model, Kwench keeps overhead manageable while delivering a premium product.

The investment to open a Kwench Juice Café includes a franchise fee of $29,500, with a total estimated investment ranging from $98,000 to $280,000 depending on location, build-out, equipment, and square footage. Franchisees are required to have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and liquid capital of $150,000.

Kwench provides comprehensive support throughout the entire ownership journey, including site selection assistance, lease negotiation, store design and layout, pre-opening training, ongoing operational support, and marketing guidance. No restaurant experience is required.

Prime territories are currently available, and the brand is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about health and wellness, motivated to build a scalable business, and ready to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

For more information, visit kwenchjuicecafe.com. For serious inquiries, contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Café, at [email protected] or 857-928-9096.

Disclaimer: This information does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Certain states require registration prior to the offering or sale of a franchise. Offers are not directed to residents of those states until compliance requirements have been met.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.