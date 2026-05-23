Kwench Juice Café's Scalable Model Attracts Multi-Unit Operators Looking to Grow in the Health Food Space

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced franchise operators looking to add a high-demand, low-complexity concept to their portfolio are taking notice of Kwench Juice Café — and for good reason.

The fresh juice and smoothie brand out of Cambridge, Massachusetts has quietly built one of the most efficient operating models in the health food space. With a footprint of just 300 to 1,200 square feet, no complex cooking processes, low inventory requirements, minimal waste, and a lean staffing structure, Kwench is designed from the ground up for operators who want to scale.

Kwench

"What sets Kwench Juice Café apart is that we shop locally for fresh ingredients to ensure you won't find a fresher juice or smoothie," says Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Café. "Our main responsibility is providing top quality fresh products and excellent customer service."

That operational simplicity does not come at the expense of the customer experience. Kwench's menu — anchored by fresh raw juices, real-fruit smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, juice shots, and a rotating selection of healthy café items — is built to generate repeat visits and strong average ticket values. The brand's commitment to clean, locally sourced ingredients keeps customers coming back and drives powerful word-of-mouth.

With proven locations operating across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia, and Colorado, Kwench has validated its model across diverse markets and is now aggressively expanding throughout North America.

The franchise fee is $29,500, with a total estimated investment ranging from $98,000 to $280,000 per location. Franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and liquid capital of $150,000. Multi-unit operators are encouraged to inquire about territory availability and development agreements.

Kwench provides complete support for every location — site selection, lease negotiation, design, pre-opening training, ongoing operations support, and marketing assistance — making it a strong fit for operators looking to open multiple units efficiently.

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Franchising at [email protected]

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.