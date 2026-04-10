Kwench Juice Franchising Is Proud To Announce Its Expansion Throughout The Texas Markets

HOUSTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Cafe is headed to Texas, with a current location situated in Mansfield, TX. Kwench is slated to open additional sites throughout the lone star state. Including, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston markets to include The Woodlands, Katy and Sugarland. As well as Austin and San Antonio markets. Kwench has a plethora of locations scattered across the United States. Chris Gregoris, founder of Kwench Juice Franchising Inc., is recognized as the "franchisor and pied piper of the growing band of Kwench owners."

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Kwench Juice Cafe offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Kwench menu features juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. Healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel. Or otherwise known as "Refreshingly Healthy"!

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee, please visit here: www.kwenchjuicecafe.com

About Kwench Juice

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Kwench Juice was founded in 2015 to nourish America's increasing appetite for healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Kwench Juice believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Franchising at [email protected]

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.