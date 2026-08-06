Nexusguard positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management vendors.

Nexusguard, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Nexusguard as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Nexusguard has built a DDoS mitigation platform that speaks the language of carriers and service providers, not just enterprises. Its True Hybrid architecture, combined with a genuinely CSP-first commercial model, gives telecom operators and MSSPs a practical way to turn DDoS protection from a cost center into a revenue-generating service. What really sets Nexusguard apart, though, is its commercial model. Rather than treating DDoS protection as a pure cost center, the platform is built from the ground up for CSPs and MSSPs to white-label and resell as a managed service, supported by flat-rate pricing that doesn't penalize customers financially during the very attacks they're trying to survive."

QKS Group defines DDoS Mitigation as a set of tools and techniques that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, IP addresses and DNS by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks including volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks from the network connected to the internet. DDoS mitigation platforms detect and absorb attack traffic, enforce rate controls, and redirect malicious flows away from protected resources through a combination of behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and automated countermeasure deployment operating across multiple network and application layers.

Nexusguard stands out in the DDoS mitigation market with its CSP-first approach, built specifically for telecom operators and service providers. Its True Hybrid architecture combines on-site Bastions appliances with global cloud scrubbing, automatically shifting traffic between the two as attacks scale up. Unlike typical enterprise DDoS tools, Nexusguard is designed to be resold CSPs can white-label it and offer DDoS protection as a service to their own customers, backed by simple flat-rate pricing that doesn't penalize customers during an attack. With strong support for local, in-country deployment and a partner enablement program covering training and go-to-market help, Nexusguard is a strong fit for telecom operators and MSSPs in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East looking to turn DDoS protection into a new revenue stream.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Since 2008, Nexusguard has helped define how the market responds to the DDoS threat landscape as it evolved across Communications Service Providers (CSPs), enterprises, and governments," said Donny Chong, Product and Marketing Director at Nexusguard. "We saw early that protecting mission-critical infrastructure required a new model, so we built the Nexusguard Bastions Solution and created the Transformational Alliance Partner (TAP) Program to help service providers deliver advanced, cost-effective protection to end users while unlocking new revenue opportunities. This recognition reinforces Nexusguard's unique role in reshaping the market and our commitment to protecting networks, delivering peace of mind."

Additional Resources:

About NEXUSGUARD:

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Singapore, Nexusguard is a global leader in DDoS protection. Using proprietary Bastions technology and a global network of over 50 scrubbing centers, we provide comprehensive protection for networks, web applications, and DNS against malicious attacks. Trusted by 100+ CSPs, including top global providers, and protecting 50,000+ ASNs, we deliver scalable solutions ensuring service availability, operational continuity, and peace of mind. Nexusguard also enables CSPs to offer DDoS-protection-as-a-service, unlocking new revenue opportunities. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Yip

Head of Marketing, Nexusguard

[email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE QKS Group