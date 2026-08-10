Kyndryl announces agreement to purchase Healthcare IT Leaders, LLC, to accelerate AI-led modernization

Planned acquisition to strengthen Kyndryl's ability to serve U.S. healthcare organizations across applications, infrastructure and AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission‑critical enterprise technology services, today announced its intent to acquire Healthcare IT Leaders, LLC, an enterprise IT services provider for hospitals and health systems. The acquisition will enable Kyndryl to more effectively address growing customer demand for its AI‑led business modernization across healthcare providers and payors by leveraging Healthcare IT Leaders' healthcare consulting and application managed services expertise.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to advance complex clinical, operational and workforce systems while maintaining resiliency, security and compliance," said Jamie Rutledge, president of Kyndryl U.S. "By combining Healthcare IT Leaders' healthcare consulting expertise with Kyndryl's AI-led modernization capabilities, we will be better positioned to support providers and payors."

Following the close of the acquisition, Kyndryl will combine Healthcare IT Leaders' consulting expertise in applications across clinical, operational and workforce platforms with Kyndryl's infrastructure leadership and AI capabilities to enable healthcare organizations to work with a single provider across applications, platforms and underlying IT environments.

Kyndryl already supports a broad set of healthcare organizations by running large-scale, highly regulated IT environments across the U.S. The addition of Healthcare IT Leaders' business will deepen Kyndryl's relationships with leading national healthcare systems and expand Kyndryl's access to the application and consulting layer of those environments. Together, the two companies will be well positioned to support enterprise health systems and hospitals across federal, academic, pediatric and regional segments as they navigate increasingly complex workforce challenges and a highly regulated industry.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of Kyndryl's fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission‑critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl