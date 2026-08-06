Kyndryl Introduces New Agentic Modernization Services-as-Software Scaled through Kyndryl Bridge

Codifies decades of Kyndryl engineering expertise into agentic workflows that help enterprises accelerate modernization, reduce risk and maximize business agility

Trusted by more than 1,400 customers, Kyndryl Bridge provides the technology foundation to deploy, orchestrate and govern agentic workflows and AI agents across IT estates

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today introduced its Agentic Modernization services-as-software, which is built using the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and is scaled through Kyndryl Bridge. Services-as-software is an emerging model for delivering services through software-driven automation, intelligence and scalable digital workflows.

Kyndryl has codified its trusted mission-critical and engineering expertise, together with capabilities from AI ecosystem partners, into pre-defined agentic workflows that help customers unlock business outcomes, de-risk and accelerate their modernization objectives, while maintaining enterprise guardrails and cost visibility throughout their AI adoption journey.

"Modernization is becoming an operating discipline rather than a series of labor-intensive transformation programs that are difficult to scale and disruption-prone," said Ismail Amla, Senior Vice President, Kyndryl Consult. "As technology innovation accelerates exponentially, organizations need to move toward continuous modernization so they can adapt faster to changing business needs. With Agentic Modernization services-as-software, customers can transform iteratively and seamlessly using proven agentic workflows designed to handle changing business priorities and built on Kyndryl's deep mission-critical expertise and industrialized through Kyndryl Bridge, enabling faster execution and more predictable outcomes."

The announcement comes as organizations race to scale AI but are challenged to achieve business value from their investments. Kyndryl's recent survey of 1,100 business and technology leaders found that while 77% of executives say generative AI has already been scaled across multiple functions of their organization, only 32% report experiencing one of their top desired outcomes. Organizations cannot reliably adopt AI on aging technology estates; modernization is the prerequisite foundation and has become a top priority and a growing area of technology spend.

"Agentic AI is reshaping how enterprises think about modernization, moving the conversation from large, episodic transformation projects to continuous, agent-orchestrated implementations guided by human expertise," said Bill Latshaw, Research Director, Worldwide Business Consulting Services, IDC. "Kyndryl's Agentic Modernization services-as-software, with Kyndryl Bridge as the foundation, reflects that shift, combining pre-defined AI workflows and operational expertise, critically with the governance and guardrails needed to enable organizations to modernize with greater speed and consistency by reducing indecision and complexity traps."

Run on the Foundation of Kyndryl Bridge

Since its launch in 2022, Kyndryl Bridge has become the trusted foundation for managing and modernizing mission-critical and regulated technology environments for more than 1,400 customers. Kyndryl Bridge generates more than 16 million AI insights each month and has demonstrated a reduction in IT incidents by up to 50%.

As organizations adopt AI-powered workflows, Kyndryl Bridge serves as the robust enterprise-grade technology foundation, for deploying and managing mission-critical AI across hybrid IT estates, with well-established controls for cost visibility, security and regulatory requirements. Kyndryl Bridge also provides agentic memory management for customers, helping them preserve and evolve critical institutional knowledge and operational context to support continuous modernization.

Scaling modernization outcomes with services-as-software

Kyndryl's services-as-software helps customers execute modernization programs of any size or complexity in radically compressed timelines and at significantly lower cost by scaling pre-built agentic workflows—making specialized skills less of a constraint.

This approach also enables customers to adopt new frontier models and tools as they become available, based on their business requirements, cost, performance and governance needs, without locking them into a specific technology stack. As a result, modernization programs can be delivered with greater consistency, repeatability, quality and predictable outcomes for every customer.

Expert-guided, agent-orchestrated continuous modernization

Anchored in Kyndryl's decades of experience managing and modernizing mission-critical systems, pre-defined enterprise-grade agentic modernization workflows support a broad range of infrastructure, application and business transformation initiatives across distributed and mainframe environments, public, private cloud and network infrastructure, software development and IT operations. These AI workflows orchestrate autonomous AI agents across the modernization lifecycle, helping accelerate activities such as discovery, code analysis, dependency mapping, target-state design, code generation, testing and validation.

Kyndryl's pre-defined agentic modernization workflows also reduce the effort and costs required to experiment with AI and accelerate modernization by giving customers a proven, reusable foundation for generating consistent, high-quality outcomes at scale.

Kyndryl experts and customer teams remain central to the process, providing human oversight, governance and accountability. With Kyndryl's Agentic Modernization services-as-software, organizations can transform legacy environments faster and more consistently, into modern, AI-ready environments with greater speed and confidence.

Customers are already seeing results:

A global car rental company is transforming its software development lifecycle with Kyndryl AI agents, autonomously refactoring legacy code and reducing hours of manual effort to minutes while improving code quality, consistency and maintainability.

At a global reinsurer, the starting point was a decades-old mainframe environment with millions of lines of code and a shrinking pool of in-house expertise. Kyndryl Agentic Modernization services-as-software helped analyze and reimagine the legacy estate, accelerating the transition to a cloud-native architecture and enabling data center exit timelines to be reduced by 50%.

A global financial services organization has deployed Kyndryl Agentic Modernization services-as-software across its engineering teams worldwide to accelerate modernization using AI-powered operational insights and pre-defined agentic workflows.

Learn more about Kyndryl's Agentic Modernization services-as-software.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl