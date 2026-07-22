Arizona Counties and Kyndryl Strengthen Community Re‑entry Services

Collaboration drives better coordination, visibility and continuity of care for individuals reentering the community

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced its role in supporting a growing, multi-county initiative in Arizona focused on reducing recidivism by helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reintegrate into mainstream society. The aim is to improve long‑term public safety and create healthier, more stable communities.

Yavapai County serves as the flagship implementation, having deployed a modern, multi-jurisdiction re-entry platform with support from Kyndryl Consult. Systems in Mohave and Navajo counties are expected to go live in the coming months. Pinal and Coconino counties have also committed to the initiative, reflecting growing interest in a more integrated, statewide approach.

"Strengthening re-entry services requires close coordination across justice, health and community partners," said Beya Thayer, executive director behavioral health services & the Yavapai Justice & Mental Health Coalition, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. "Kyndryl's advisory and technology consulting expertise helped us design workflows that better support people returning to the community, and their delivery team worked alongside us to put those plans into practice. That combination helps us manage services more effectively to connect to the right support at the right time."

"We are proud to support Arizona counties in strengthening this critical part of their public safety and community health systems," said Anita Mikus, managing director of U.S. state and local government, Kyndryl. "This work is about people — making sure individuals returning to the community have a clearer path to the services and support they need to rebuild their lives. By helping connect systems and simplify how agencies work together, we can make that support more accessible, more timely and more effective."

Across participating counties, Kyndryl is supporting the design and deployment of solutions that help centralize and automate key re-entry processes — including intake screenings, referrals, document sharing and outcome tracking. These solutions help re-entry coordinators and agency partners to identify individuals with greater support needs earlier, align efforts with service providers and track results.

The initiative reflects a broader shift by state and local government agencies toward more connected, data-driven approaches to societal re-entry, where closer collaboration among law enforcement, courts, behavioral health providers and community organizations can help improve program effectiveness and long-term outcomes.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl