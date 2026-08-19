Kyndryl Named 2026 CIO 100 Award Winner for AI Innovation on Kyndryl Bridge

Recognition highlights Kyndryl's AI-driven, patented innovation to improve operational resiliency and reduce risk across complex technology environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it was named a 2026 CIO 100 Award winner for the change risk prediction capability in Kyndryl Bridge, the company's AI-powered, open-integration digital business platform. The change risk prediction capability, an AI-driven and patented innovation, helps organizations predict and prevent risks associated with production technology changes before they result in service disruptions.

Deployed on Kyndryl Bridge, the award-winning change risk prediction capability identifies potential incidents or outages before changes are implemented and recommends actionable insights to reduce the likelihood of disruptions. By combining AI, automation and decades of operational expertise, the capability has helped reduce change failure rates by 60-90% and decrease production outages across environments where it is used, improving operational resiliency and service quality.

"We're honored that CIO has recognized the innovation behind Kyndryl Bridge and the impact it is delivering," said Aashish Chandra, Senior Vice President, Kyndryl Consult. "By combining AI with deep operational expertise, we're helping teams identify risk earlier, make more informed decisions and improve the resiliency of complex technology environments. That has resulted in fewer failed changes, fewer disruptions and more reliable outcomes for our customers."

The CIO 100 Award is an annual recognition bestowed to organizations that use technology in innovative ways to deliver measurable business value and competitive advantage.

Change risk prediction draws upon Kyndryl's extensive operational data and uses AI to analyze proposed technology changes, identify patterns from historical outcomes, and provide recommendations before deployment. By embedding these insights directly into existing workflows, Kyndryl helps teams improve reliability while maintaining the speed required to support continuous innovation.

The CIO 100 Award recognition underscores Kyndryl's continued investment in Kyndryl Bridge, which helps customers integrate, observe, and orchestrate across complex technology environments. Through AI-driven insights, Kyndryl Bridge helps organizations run, modernize and transform complex technology environments while reducing risk and improving operational performance.

Learn more about Kyndryl Bridge.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl