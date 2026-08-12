Kyvos Joins Apache Ossie Ecosystem, Bringing Speed and Context to Enterprise AI

Kyvos brings its high-performance semantic layer to the open ecosystem, helping enterprises make governed business context available to AI agents and applications—fast, accurately and at scale.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos, a leader in semantic intelligence and high-performance analytics, today announced that it has joined the Apache Ossie, formerly known as the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to open, universal standard for semantic data.

Apache Ossie is a vendor-neutral initiative that standardizes business semantics—including metrics, dimensions, relationships and business definitions—represented and exchanged across data, analytics and AI platforms. This enables organizations to define business meaning once and use it consistently across their technology ecosystem.

For agentic AI, context alone is not enough. It needs trusted business definitions, governed data and the ability to retrieve answers at enterprise scale with predictable performance.

Kyvos adds a critical dimension: speed.

"Enterprise AI needs two things from the data foundation: the right context and the ability to access enterprise data, to implement AI that works at the speed of enterprise," said Rajesh Murthy, COO Kyvos. "Our participation in the Apache Ossie ecosystem reflects our belief that semantic definitions should be open and interoperable, while the underlying semantic layer must deliver the performance, governance and accuracy enterprises require."

Bringing Business Context to AI—at Enterprise Speed

Kyvos provides a governed semantic layer between enterprise data and the applications, BI tools, AI assistants and agents that consume it.

By combining semantic understanding with performance, Kyvos enables organizations to:

Standardize business meaning across data, BI and AI applications.

across data, BI and AI applications. Provide trusted context to AI agents , enabling them to understand enterprise metrics, dimensions, relationships and business rules.

, enabling them to understand enterprise metrics, dimensions, relationships and business rules. Deliver fast answers at enterprise scale across large and complex data environments.

across large and complex data environments. Maintain consistent KPIs across dashboards, reports, analytics and conversational AI.

across dashboards, reports, analytics and conversational AI. Improve AI efficiency by providing relevant, structured context rather than requiring AI applications to repeatedly discover meaning from raw data.

by providing relevant, structured context rather than requiring AI applications to repeatedly discover meaning from raw data. Preserve governance and security as data becomes accessible to an expanding ecosystem of AI applications and agents.

An Open Semantic Foundation for Agentic AI

As AI agents increasingly become consumers of enterprise data, semantic interoperability is becoming foundational.

Traditional analytics architectures were designed for people interacting with dashboards and reports. Agentic architectures introduce more consumers—AI agents, copilots, applications and automated workflows—that need to understand enterprise data and business rules programmatically.

Kyvos extends the semantic layer from defining business metrics to providing the trusted, high-performance foundation through which AI can access and understand enterprise data.

"Open semantic standards can eliminate one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI: fragmented definitions of business meaning," said Murthy. "Kyvos complements that openness with an execution layer designed for enterprise scale, where complex models, large datasets, security requirements and concurrent workloads cannot be an afterthought."

Advancing Interoperability Without Sacrificing Performance

Kyvos supports an open ecosystem spanning cloud data platforms, BI applications, AI applications and agentic interfaces. Its semantic architecture centralizes business logic while making governed insights accessible across channels.

Participation in the Open Semantic Interchange ecosystem advances Kyvos' vision of a semantic foundation that is open at the interface, governed at the enterprise level and performant at scale.

Open semantics provides context. Kyvos provides speed. Together, they make enterprise AI more accurate, trusted and actionable.

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a semantic layer platform that enables enterprises to build a governed, high-performance semantic foundation for analytics and AI. Kyvos connects enterprise data to BI, reporting, conversational analytics, AI applications and agentic workflows, providing consistent business context and fast access to trusted insights at scale.

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Shefali Deshwali

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SOURCE Kyvos Insights