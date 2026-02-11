Kyvos Launches Claude Cowork Integration to Enable Governed Agentic Analytics on Enterprise Big Data

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos, the industry-leading semantic layer for AI and BI, today announced the launch of its integration with Claude Cowork, enabling organizations to operationalize agentic analytics reliably on enterprise big data.

Claude Cowork introduces agentic workflows to data analysis, allowing AI agents to reason, plan, and execute analytical tasks autonomously. However, when AI agents operate directly on large-scale enterprise datasets, they must infer the meaning of raw fields and metrics, often resulting in inconsistent KPIs, fragmented logic, and unpredictable workflow outcomes.

The Kyvos semantic layer grounds Claude Cowork in governed business semantics, enabling agentic workflows to execute consistently across enterprise big data. Instead of guessing what data represents, agentic workflows operate using centralized definitions, logic, and access controls already defined in Kyvos.

With Kyvos acting as the semantic control plane, enterprises can operationalize agentic analytics that are:

Accurate by design, eliminating metric drift across teams and agents

High-performance, even when operating across billions of rows of data

Controlled, enforcing business rules and access policies at every decision step

Repeatable, ensuring consistent outcomes across runs, users, and evolving workflows

"Enterprise decision-making is only as good as the analytics foundation behind it," said Rajesh Murthy, Chief Operating Officer at Kyvos. "As organizations adopt agentic co-workers to reason, plan, and act on data, governed enterprise analytics becomes non-negotiable. Kyvos ensures Claude Cowork operates on trusted business semantics at scale — so agents don't just generate insights, they make decisions that are accurate, repeatable, and aligned with how the business actually runs."

Designed to work with existing enterprise data platforms and BI tools, the Kyvos–Claude Cowork integration enables organizations to operationalize agentic workflows while preserving established governance models — without re-architecting existing systems.

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a semantic layer for AI and BI that provides enterprises with a single, consistent, business-friendly view of their data. Kyvos helps eliminate metric drift across BI tools and grounds AI in governed semantic context to improve accuracy and trust.

Kyvos delivers high-performance analytics at massive scale and concurrency, including rich multidimensional analytics on the cloud, while helping organizations control costs without compromising performance.

