La Colombe Ignites U.S. Soccer Fandom with "Must Be the Coffee"

Coffeehouse quality meets unrelenting belief to fuel fans, players, and matchday moments nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Colombe, the Official Coffee Partner of U.S. Soccer, is rallying people across America to put their unwavering support behind the U.S. Men's National Soccer team this summer. Taking inspiration from La Colombe's hometown of Philadelphia – and the infamous passion, grit, and underdog spirit of the city's sports fans – the "Must Be the Coffee" campaign kicks off with a film urging Americans to overlook the odds and believe anything is possible with the right attitude… and the right coffee.

La Colombe Launches “Must Be the Coffee”

Throughout the summer, La Colombe will be carrying the torch for U.S. Soccer, fueling soccer fans and coffee lovers nationwide:

National Exposure – Must Be the Coffee will come to life everywhere fans are – from nationwide retail sampling and watch parties to limited-edition U.S. Soccer packaging on La Colombe's iconic ready-to-drink lattes and advertising across television, digital, and print.

– will come to life everywhere fans are – from nationwide retail sampling and watch parties to limited-edition U.S. Soccer packaging on La Colombe's iconic ready-to-drink lattes and advertising across television, digital, and print. Café Matchday Moments – La Colombe cafés from coast to coast will be vibrant hubs for fans. Starting June 12, on U.S. Men's National Team match days, guests wearing U.S. Soccer merch will score a free iced Americano in select cafés.

– La Colombe cafés from coast to coast will be vibrant hubs for fans. Starting June 12, on U.S. Men's National Team match days, guests wearing U.S. Soccer merch will score a free iced Americano in select cafés. Coffee On Demand – Throughout this summer's tournament, La Colombe will fuel the U.S. Men's National Team with a full-time barista at basecamp, crafting each player's go-to beverage to help them stay on top of their game.

– Throughout this summer's tournament, La Colombe will fuel the U.S. Men's National Team with a full-time barista at basecamp, crafting each player's go-to beverage to help them stay on top of their game. Stars & Stripes Content Series – La Colombe and U.S. Soccer will be presenting the online content series, Stars & Stripes, to capture all the action behind the scenes.

– La Colombe and U.S. Soccer will be presenting the online content series, Stars & Stripes, to capture all the action behind the scenes. Soccer Fan HQ Pop-up – From June 11 through June 26, fans can fuel up with free La Colombe lattes at the official, immersive U.S. Men's National Team fan headquarters in Venice Beach.

La Colombe is bringing coffeehouse quality to soccer fans everywhere. Wherever the match is watched, wherever belief is ignited, the fuel remains the same. It must be the coffee.

To learn more about Must Be the Coffee, watch the film, and fuel your fandom, visit lacolombe.com/pages/soccer.

About La Colombe

La Colombe Coffee Workshop is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. The brand is known for its signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe operates cafés nationwide, including Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington DC. La Colombe's craft coffee products are also available online, in cafés, hotels, restaurants, and retailers across the country.

In 2023, La Colombe was acquired by Chobani, a next-generation food and beverage company on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to all.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC