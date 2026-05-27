Chobani and U.S. Soccer Celebrate Top U.S. Men's National Team Players and All the People Who Helped Feed Their Dreams

Three renowned artists bring to life the stories and powerful community behind these players in original works of art

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. Men's National Team prepares for the global stage, each player brings with him a backstory: the training and sacrifices, the victories and hard-learned lessons, and – perhaps most importantly – the community of people who believed in him and fed his dreams. Parents who sacrificed everything. Coaches who felt more like family. Fans who never stopped showing up. And the countless others who made an impact along the way.

Interwoven by Heron Preston

Chobani, the Official Nutrition Partner of U.S. Soccer, invited three artists, working in different mediums, to chronicle the journeys of top U.S. Soccer players Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, and Antonee Robinson from childhood to competing at the highest level of the sport. This collection of biographical artwork celebrates all who have given their support to help make these players' dreams come true.

Interwoven: bespoke shirts by acclaimed fashion designer Heron Preston

A collection of three shirts, each a wearable portrait of a USMNT player, built from carefully selected fabrics that map a life. The materials are inspired by previous club jerseys, personal items, the colors of a flag, a childhood team, a nod to a family member. These living artifacts will be presented to the players to commemorate their selection to the team, honoring both their significant personal achievement and the remarkable journeys that brought them to this moment.

"I've designed and upcycled shirts before, but I've never designed one that had to carry someone's life in it," said designer Heron Preston. "Every stitch, every fabric choice, every color has a reason that goes beyond aesthetics — it points to a place, a person, a moment that made this athlete who they are. They are like easter eggs waiting to be discovered by the player. People may not know what it means, but they will. That's how personal these are and that's what separates this project from anything I've done before. The meaning lives in the garment itself. My job was to make sure that story wasn't just told, but it was felt by the athlete."

Fed by Many: collages by renown portraitist Michael Mapes

Homages to the people and places that helped shape these players, the deconstructed portraits were created from "biographical DNA" – meaningful photographs, documents, and found objects that reflect the players' unique paths.

"My work is rooted in concepts of DNA, building portraits from fragments that shape a person's life. I refer to it as 'biographical DNA', where I incorporate a wide range of personal content to form each collage," said artist Michael Mapes. "The stories of these athletes are told through the artwork using items, images and memories passed down by the people who supported each player from the beginning. As I curated and composed these moments, each element became part of a much larger story, toward an intimate understanding of the paths of Christian, Weston, and Antonee's dreams."

The collages will be on display in Los Angles through June and reproduced for larger than life out-of-home displays in New York City and the hometowns of Weston McKennie in Little Elm, TX and Christian Pulisic in Hershey, PA.

Behind the Dream: biographical content series by BAFTA nominated director Hector Dockrill

From a youth soccer coach whose impact transcended far beyond the pitch, to a mother whose support knew no limits, to siblings whose pride and competitive nature run deep, the series examines the profound role unconditional support plays in shaping greatness.

"Having played football my whole life, with a spell at the semiprofessional level, this was never going to be a staged campaign. I wanted the truth and reality of what families, coaches and friends sacrifice to get these players to the top of their game," said Hector Dockrill, Director. "This content series follows the story and human moments that make the sport what it is."

The series will run as television spots in select markets throughout the tournament.

Learn More About Feed the Dream

These artworks are part of Feed the Dream, Chobani's nationwide campaign built on the belief that when people are supported, inspired, and united around something bigger, the impact reaches far beyond the field. For more information on how to get involved, view the original artworks, and feed the dreams of your own local community, visit www.chobani.com/soccer.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.lacolombe.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chobani, LLC