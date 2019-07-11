L.A. Weekly Journalists Recognized at 61st Annual Southern California Journalism Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, June 30, the Los Angeles Press Club hosted its 61st Annual Southern California Journalism Awards at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, celebrating the best of journalism and bringing recognition to the top journalists in the area. L.A. Weekly's Lina Lecaro and Shana Nys Dambrot both took home honors.

Dambrot, L.A. Weekly's arts editor, took first place in the "Best Personality Profile" category for her story "Viggo Mortensen: The Book of Viggo." The judges noted the "actor's deep roots in poetry and art are revealed in this in-depth portrait." Dambrot was a longtime contributor to the L.A. Weekly arts section before becoming the arts editor in April 2018.

Lecaro, L.A. Weekly's culture editor, placed third for "Print Journalist of the Year." A longtime contributor to L.A. Weekly and other publications, Lecaro took on the role of culture editor for the Weekly in April 2018 and has used the platform to highlight and give voice to our city's diverse culture scene.

"Shana and Lina have been integral to the Los Angeles art and culture world for many years," said Darrick Rainey, L.A. Weekly's editor-in-chief. "I'm proud of them for their well-deserved recognition and the continued journalistic excellence they provide along with the entire Weekly editorial team, day in and day out."

"Lina and Shana epitomize the commitment to high-quality journalism that the L.A. Weekly continues to embody," said Brian Calle, L.A. Weekly CEO and publisher. "Both are talented local writers who are plugged into the pulse of the city, dedicated to sharing the stories, people and places that residents love about their home."

About L.A. Weekly

Founded in 1978, L.A. Weekly and laweekly.com have grown into editorial powerhouses in the dynamic #2 market in the country. L.A. Weekly found success by attracting a specific, desirable L.A. community with the ultimate fusion of print and web journalism. It attracts a loyal audience with bold arts and culture coverage, food and drink reviews, picks for music around town, in-depth cannabis and lifestyle features as well as comprehensive entertainment coverage.

About the Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club exists to support, promote, and defend quality journalism in Southern California. It encourages journalists by involving the public in recognizing such journalism together in the belief that a free press is crucial to a free society.

In addition, the Los Angeles Press Club provides a place for journalists to gather, network and learn from one another, especially through the sponsorship of events. The L.A. Press Club is the only organization in Southern California that speaks for all journalists in newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet.

