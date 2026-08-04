La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing of Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, will report its Fiscal 2027 First Quarter results for the period ended July 25, 2026 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at https://ir.la-z-boy.com/. The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 603066.

The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. The replay passcode is 54305.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of nearly 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including approximately 230 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 16 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated