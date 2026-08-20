Labor & Employment Law Firm Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay its employees for all time worked.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC, filed a class action complaint against Marriott International Administrative Services, Inc. and Marriott International, Inc., for allegedly failing to provide employees who worked at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CU041551C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 351, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) pay wages when due; (6) reimburse employees for required expenses; (7) permit inspection of employee records; and (8) provide gratuities.

Under California law, every employer shall pay to each employee, on the established payday for the period involved, not less than the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in the payroll period, whether the remuneration is measured by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. Hours worked is defined in the applicable Wage Order as "the time during which an employee is subject to the control of an employer and includes all the time the employee is suffered or permitted to work, whether or not required to do so." Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center allegedly required its employees to perform work before and after their scheduled shifts, as well as during their off-duty meal breaks. The lawsuit alleges Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center failed to compensate its employees for any of the time spent under the employer's control while working off-the-clock. As such, Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center allegedly failed to pay its employees the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in a payroll period.

If you would like to know more about the Marriott and the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is a labor and employment law firm located in San Diego, California that serves employees across California and dedicates its practice to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC