Labor Day Is Project Day: One in Three U.S. Adults Surveyed Already Has a Home Project Planned

The findings suggest that for a meaningful share of consumers surveyed, the long holiday weekend serves as a practical window for home and property projects, with projects spanning far beyond any single area—from yards and garages to outdoor entertaining spaces and indoor living areas.

Why Labor Day? The Long Weekend Meets a Seasonal Turning Point

Among 261 surveyed project planners, Labor Day offers both the time and the seasonal motivation to get it done. 32% say the long weekend gives them more time to focus on a project, making it the most frequently cited reason for choosing Labor Day. 29% want to finish before summer ends and 23% are preparing their homes or properties for fall or winter. Another 23% say they are finally completing a project they have been putting off.

When it comes to what they plan to work on, outdoor spaces are a clear focus. Among 265 respondents who identified specific Labor Day projects, lawn, yard or garden projects lead at 48%, followed by outdoor cooking or entertaining areas at 35% and garage, workshop or storage projects at 35%. The mix shows that Labor Day projects span more than seasonal maintenance, covering outdoor living, organization and practical improvements across the home and property.

DIY Remains the Default for Labor Day Projects

DIY culture runs strong among the 261 Labor Day project planners. 93% expect to complete at least some of the work themselves: 73% plan to do the entire project on their own or with family and friends, and another 20% will split the work with a professional for the more complex parts. Only 5% plan to hand the project off entirely. For many project planners, DIY is about staying hands-on, even when professional help is part of the process. They expect to play an active role in improving, maintaining or creating the spaces and property they use every day.

DIY Project Planners Expect Meaningful Spending

Labor Day projects also represent a meaningful level of planned spending. Among the 243 project planners who plan to do at least some of the work themselves, 50% expect to spend at least $500 on tools, equipment, materials and supplies, including 34% who plan to spend $1,000 or more and 13% who expect to spend $2,500 or more. That spending spans projects of all kinds, from maintenance and repairs to organization and home upgrades, showing that Labor Day projects can involve a meaningful investment in the spaces and property people use every day.

How DIYers Decide Which Brands to Trust

The research also examined how qualified DIYers evaluate tool and equipment brands they have not used before. Across both the general-sample DIY cohort and a separate DIY booster, about six in ten said they had purchased from an unfamiliar brand in the past year. Friends and family, customer reviews and independent media were among the most relied-on sources when evaluating an unfamiliar brand.

When asked what best demonstrates genuine expertise, long-term user feedback and durability and reliability data consistently ranked ahead of broad product range alone. The findings suggest that brands looking to earn consideration from DIYers need credible user evidence, real-world performance and trusted third-party validation—not simply more product claims.

Turning the Labor Day Project Mindset Into Action

The findings point to a practical way Americans surveyed are using the holiday weekend: not simply to take a break, but to make time for projects they plan to complete and take ownership of the improvements they want to make around their homes and properties. This hands-on mindset closely aligns with VEVOR's "Home Creator" philosophy—helping people turn ideas into action with confidence and practical solutions.

For VEVOR, the findings also reinforce that earning confidence requires more than offering a broad product range. It means demonstrating how products perform through long-term user experience, real project applications, durability evidence and credible third-party voices.

"Labor Day sits at a natural turning point between finishing summer projects and preparing for the season ahead," said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. "People are not only investing in their spaces—they are choosing to get hands-on and take ownership of the result. Our role is to make that work more achievable with dependable products, practical guidance and value that fits real projects."

About the Survey

The Labor Day Home Improvement & DIY Survey 2026 was conducted by VEVOR via SurveyMonkey Audience among 529 U.S. adults age 18 and older with annual household incomes of $75,000 or more. The sample was weighted to U.S. census benchmarks on age and gender. Sample sizes vary by question because follow-up questions were shown only to relevant respondents. Core Labor Day findings in this release are based only on this general survey.

Brand-trust findings compare qualified DIY respondents from the general survey with a separate booster survey of adults with recent hands-on project experience. Effective sample sizes were 422 for brand trial and trust-source questions and 417 for expertise in the general-survey DIY cohort, compared with 137 and 136 respectively in the DIY booster. Results reflect the surveyed sample and should not be interpreted as nationally representative of all U.S. adults.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand built for Home Creators who want to upgrade their spaces with practical, high-performing products at exceptional value. From outdoor living and tools to home improvement equipment and everyday project essentials, VEVOR helps people take on upgrades with confidence, efficiency, and value. Today, VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

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SOURCE VEVOR