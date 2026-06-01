LACTAID® Invites Ice Cream Lovers to Ditch the Sunday Scaries with LACTAID® Sunday Dairies

Television personality and model Ciara Miller teams up with the brand to savor every last scoop of the summer weekend with LACTAID® Ice Cream pop-ups and sweepstakes

LACTAID® launches LACTAID® Sunday Dairies, a summer-long invitation to ditch the Sunday scaries, which taps into the growing seasonal conversation around Sunday stress

Ciara Miller brings her own dairy sensitive experience to help ice cream lovers savor every last moment of the weekend

Throughout the summer, those with dairy sensitivity can join the fun via a series of LACTAID® Ice Cream pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles, and enter the LACTAID® Sunday Dairies Sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream

SUMMIT, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LACTAID®†, the leading lactose-free milk and dairy brand1, is helping ice cream lovers ditch the Sunday scaries with LACTAID® Sunday Dairies. This summer-long campaign features pop-ups, weekly content, and a nationwide sweepstake that puts LACTAID® Ice Cream, made with 100% real milk and cream, just without the lactose, at the center of the Sunday moment. As conversations around the Sunday scaries rise each summer2, the brand offers a simple, feel-good solution, especially on Sundays when people need it most, giving those with dairy sensitivity a way to relax, indulge, and end the weekend on a high note.

Ciara Miller Helps Bring LACTAID® Sunday Dairies to Life Ciara Miller Helps Bring LACTAID® Sunday Dairies to Life

"We saw how much the conversation around the Sunday scaries continues to resonate, especially during the summer when people want to hold onto the weekend just a little longer," said Anne Cashman, Head of Commercial, US Digestive Health at Kenvue. "LACTAID® Sunday Dairies is about turning that Sunday feeling into something more joyful — helping dairy sensitive ice cream lovers enjoy real dairy ice cream as part of the rituals and moments they genuinely look forward to."

Ciara Miller Helps Bring LACTAID® Sunday Dairies to Life

For years, television personality and model Ciara Miller spent her Sundays leaving the Hamptons and heading back to New York City — mentally preparing for the busy week ahead while trying to savor the last moments of the weekend. That all-too-relatable experience of Sunday stress is why Miller is teaming up with LACTAID® to help ice cream lovers ditch the Sunday scaries for LACTAID® Sunday Dairies and turn Sundays into something worth celebrating. As a long-time LACTAID® fan who is dairy sensitive herself, Miller knows that when life feels busy or complicated, enjoying your favorite ice cream should be easy. Together, Ciara and LACTAID® are creating content, experiences and moments of indulgence designed to help ice cream lovers slow down, savor the weekend and enjoy real dairy ice cream, just without the lactose.

"I know how fast the Sunday scaries can creep in. For me, it's always when I'm heading back to the city and starting to stress about the week," said Ciara Miller, television personality and model. "Summer Sundays are all about slowing down, indulging a bit, and soaking up every minute of the weekend. I am obsessed with LACTAID® Ice Cream, especially the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor, because I get that rich, creamy dairy taste I crave without the discomfort. I'm so here for LACTAID® Sunday Dairies — it's the perfect way to ditch the Scaries and actually look forward to Sundays again."

Ice Cream Lovers Can Experience LACTAID® Sunday Dairies All Summer Long

This summer, LACTAID® Sunday Dairies is delivering even more ways to indulge all season long — from free LACTAID® Ice Cream pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles to a nationwide sweepstake offering the chance to win a year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream**.

LACTAID® Sunday Dairies ice cream carts will serve free scoops of fan-favorite LACTAID® Ice Cream flavors, including LACTAID® Lactose-Free Vanilla Ice Cream, LACTAID® Lactose-Free Cookies & Cream Ice Cream and the new, limited-edition LACTAID® Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip Ice Cream, giving ice cream lovers the chance to experience 100% real milk and cream, just without the lactose.

New York City: June 7, 2026, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET, while supplies last, at the corner of 10th & 15th street, outside of Chelsea Market

June 7, 2026, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET, while supplies last, at the corner of 10th & 15th street, outside of Chelsea Market Los Angeles: July 12, 2026, 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM PT, while supplies last, next to The Fountain on The Green at The Americana at Brand

Ice cream lovers nationwide can also enter the LACTAID® Sunday Dairies Sweepstakes* for the chance to win a year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream**.

How to Enter: Follow @LACTAID on Instagram. "Like" the LACTAID® Sunday Dairies Sweepstakes Post on @LACTAID Instagram page. Comment on the post sharing which LACTAID® Ice Cream flavor would be your favorite with #LACTAIDSweepstakes.

Follow @LACTAID on Instagram. "Like" the LACTAID® Sunday Dairies Sweepstakes Post on @LACTAID Instagram page. Comment on the post sharing which LACTAID® Ice Cream flavor would be your favorite with #LACTAIDSweepstakes. Entry Period: Sweepstakes begins June 7, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET and ends August 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. Entries for each weekly drawing close every Sunday throughout the promotion period.

Sweepstakes begins June 7, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET and ends August 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. Entries for each weekly drawing close every Sunday throughout the promotion period. Drawing Schedule: Weekly winners will be selected throughout the promotion period from all eligible entries received during the applicable weekly entry period.

Weekly winners will be selected throughout the promotion period from all eligible entries received during the applicable weekly entry period. Prize: One year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream (52 coupons — one for every week of the year)**

One year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream (52 coupons — one for every week of the year)** For official sweepstakes rules, visit https://www.lactaid.com/socialgiveaway.

LACTAID® Introduces New Limited-Edition Ice Cream

New for summer, LACTAID® Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip Ice Cream combines a creamy artificially flavored cherry base with irresistible fudge chunks and a dark cherry swirl for a nostalgic twist on a classic ice cream shop flavor. The limited-edition ice cream delivers the perfect balance of sweet cherry and decadent chocolate flavor in every bite, bringing a playful, feel-good moment to summer weekends.

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Ice Cream Flavors

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Chocolate Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Salted Caramel Ice Cream

LACTAID® Lactose-Free Vanilla Ice Cream

Follow @LACTAID on Instagram for updates on LACTAID® Sunday Dairies pop-ups, content, and sweepstakes details throughout the summer. For those looking to enjoy LACTAID® Ice Cream at home, the full lineup of flavors — including the new limited-edition LACTAID® Lactose-Free Cherry Fudge Chip Ice Cream — is available in the freezer aisle nationwide. Use the store locator at lactaid.com/where-to-buy to find LACTAID® Ice Cream near you.

About LACTAID®

LACTAID® products are the leading lactose-free milk and dairy brand, trusted by millions of dairy sensitive Americans to deliver the real dairy taste they love — without the discomfort. From lactose-free milk to ice cream, LACTAID® dairy products are made with 100% real milk and cream, just without the lactose. For more information and to find LACTAID® products near you, visit lactaid.com.

†LACTAID® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

1 #1 brand in volume sales among all Lactose Reduced Milks, 2026 YTD, Total US Multi-Outlet+, Circana Unify

2 Source: Infegy Atlas; data analyzed for LACTAID® from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and Bluesky (January 2023–December 2025).

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S./D.C. residents 18+, except those in voided states. Ends 8/30/2026. Void in CO, LA, MN, NJ, NV, RI, TN and where prohibited. See Official Rules for how to enter and all terms https://www.lactaid.com/socialgiveaway

**One (1) year's supply of LACTAID® Ice Cream, defined as one (1) quart of LACTAID® Ice Cream per week for fifty-two (52) weeks, awarded as fifty-two (52) manufacturer coupons ("Coupon"). Each Coupon is good for one (1) free quart of LACTAID® Ice Cream with a maximum value of $5.49 per Coupon. Coupons valid June 7, 2026 through December 31, 2027.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Kenvue Inc.