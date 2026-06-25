TYLENOL® Introduces PainTalk to Break the Silence on Pain--So Relief Can Start Sooner

As the Official Pain Reliever of the NWSL, TYLENOL® expands its Care Commitment with a new platform featuring Mia Hamm to normalize conversations and motivate action on pain

As the Official Pain Reliever of the NWSL and the #1 doctor-recommended pain reliever, TYLENOL® activates PainTalk across the Summer of Soccer through athlete storytelling, in-stadium "Pain Points" booths and social engagement (#PainTalk)

The campaign creates multiple entry points for participation—bringing conversations about pain into real-world settings at NWSL games and across digital platforms

TYLENOL® is investing in athlete care through the Athlete Recovery and Care Commitment Grant, awarding $120,000 to 12 athletes in 2026 in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation®

The initiative reinforces TYLENOL®'s long-standing commitment to supporting athletes by improving access to care and elevating stories of recovery and resilience

SUMMIT, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYLENOL®, the Official Pain Reliever of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today launched PainTalk—a national platform developed with soccer legend Mia Hamm and active NWSL and U.S. international player Emma Sears, grounded in a simple belief: recognizing pain and talking about it is the first step toward effective relief. The platform highlights the real physical demands athletes experience and encourages both athletes and fans to acknowledge pain and seek care.

Soccer legend Mia Hamm (left) and active NWSL and U.S. international player Emma Sears (right) participate in the launch of TYLENOL® PainTalk.

"For a long time in sports, talking about pain was seen as a weakness," said Mia Hamm, gold medalist, international tournament champion and Hall of Fame inductee. "But the game has evolved, and so should the way we think about taking care of our bodies. By collaborating with TYLENOL® on PainTalk, I want to help empower the next generation of athletes and fans to speak openly about pain and take care of their bodies—so they can keep doing what they love."

Running throughout the Summer of Soccer, TYLENOL® is turning PainTalk into action through multiple integrated touchpoints:

Athlete storytelling: Mia Hamm and Emma Sears share real conversations around pain management, recovery and performance

Mia Hamm and Emma Sears share real conversations around pain management, recovery and performance In-stadium activation: "Pain Points" booths at select NWSL games invite fans to reflect on and share their own experiences with pain

"Pain Points" booths at select NWSL games invite fans to reflect on and share their own experiences with pain Social participation: Athletes and fans nationwide can contribute stories using #PainTalk, expanding the conversation at scale

Athletes and fans nationwide can contribute stories using #PainTalk, expanding the conversation at scale Access to care: Through its Athlete Recovery and Care Commitment Grant with the Women's Sports Foundation®, TYLENOL® is awarding $120,000 to 12 athletes in 2026 to help reduce barriers to care that can impact performance and recovery

Across these efforts, PainTalk integrates conversation, participation and care—reinforcing TYLENOL®'s commitment to supporting athletes with both awareness and meaningful resources.

"Pain is part of performance, but ignoring it shouldn't be," said Anne Cashman, US Pain Care Lead at Kenvue. "Through PainTalk, and as the Official Pain Reliever of the NWSL, we're building on our legacy of care by creating more ways for athletes and fans to recognize pain—whether it's everyday muscle soreness or specific issues like knee and back pain— talk about it openly, and take action to care for their bodies."

Through its brand partnerships with the National Women's Soccer League and the Women's Sports Foundation®, TYLENOL® continues to go beyond pain relief—supporting athlete well-being, expanding access to care and elevating stories of recovery.

As the #1 doctor-recommended brand of pain reliever, TYLENOL® offers a range of options for fast, effective relief of everyday aches and pains, including topical solutions like TYLENOL® PRECISE™ for targeted muscle aches, back pain and headaches. To learn more or join the conversation, visit www.tylenol.com/PainTalk.

About TYLENOL®

For over 70 years, TYLENOL® has been a trusted leader in providing safe and effective pain relief for families and communities. As the #1 doctor-recommended brand for pain relief, TYLENOL® is committed to a legacy of care and innovation, championing the well-being of its consumers and supporting communities through meaningful partnerships. TYLENOL® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

Media relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Kenvue Inc.