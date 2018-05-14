Lady Jamileh Kharrazi, a London-based Artist, Philanthropist and Women Rights Activist, Attends Washington, D.C. Event to Raise Awareness and Support the American University of Afghanistan

While philanthropy is her calling, the arts are her passion: "Art has no borders, building cultural understanding is a crucial pathway to peace." As a celebrated architect, ballerina, classical singer, producer, choreographer and costume designer, Jamil Kharrazi has traveled the world connecting Eastern and Western cultures through art and music. Her most recent project is a documentary film about Phoolan Devi , the Indian Bandit Queen who became a Member of the Parliament and was celebrated for overcoming adversity and gang rape. "Phoolan Devi was not just a woman, she was a legend, she was dynamic - an inspiration for today's women to know their humanistic rights, an empowering force to stand against abuse and injustice," Lady Kharrazi said in an interview with Shushma Datt - Women in Focus.

Lady Jamileh Kharrazi believes that education is critical to ending human rights abuses, and that greater educational opportunities for women and disadvantaged individuals will lead to a more peaceful and prosperous future. She strives to ensure that many across the world have access to higher education. Lady Kharrazi currently sits on the Harvard Dean's Council for the Department of Government, the National University of Singapore International Council, the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy Dean's International Council, and the Buck Institute Advisory Council.

What: Interview Opportunity with Lady Jamileh Kharrazi

When: May 15-16, 2018 (Please call for an appointment)

Where: Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles

