Lady N Brings Vet-Backed Pheromone Innovation to Everyday Litter Care

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As American cat owners pay closer attention to their pets' emotional and behavioral well-being, Lady N is redefining one of the most overlooked tools for feline behavioral health: cat litter.

Lady N's Pheromone-Infused Tofu Cat Litter is designed to support cats' emotional well-being during their everyday litter box routine. (Lady N/ Provided)

Following recognition at Global Pet Expo's New Products Showcase — where Lady N's Pheromone Tofu Cat Litter earned Best in Show in the Cat category and 3rd Place in the Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award — the product combines plant-based pheromone technology with biodegradable tofu litter and is designed to help ease stress related to the litter box experience, reflecting a new generation of calming, behavior-conscious care.

A New Standard for Calming, Behavior-Conscious Care

Pet wellness conversations once centered on nutrition and veterinary care; today, cat owners are increasingly focused on emotional and behavioral well-being. According to the American Pet Products Association's 2024 Dog & Cat Report, 52% of cat owners now use a calming product — up from 19% in 2018 — reflecting rising demand for solutions that address feline anxiety, not just cleanliness.

"For cats, the litter box is much more than a bathroom. It's an important part of their territory and daily routine," said Dr. Sarah Wooten, DVM, CVJ, veterinarian, certified veterinary journalist, and veterinary medical advisor. "Cats rely heavily on scent to interpret their environment, and synthetic feline pheromones are designed to mimic natural signals associated with familiarity and safety. When combined with good litter box management, they may help support behavioral comfort in some cats. Pheromone products are best considered as one part of good litter box management and appropriate veterinary care. Lady N's approach of combining litter performance with features designed to support feline emotional well-being reflects an encouraging direction in feline care."

Calming Design, Sustainable Performance

Lady N's Pheromone Tofu Cat Litter pairs plant-based innovation with the reliability modern households expect. The fragrance-free, pheromone-infused formula is designed to support a calmer litter box experience, while its fine-grain texture delivers consistent clumping, minimal dust, and compatibility with automatic litter box systems. The biodegradable formula is designed to match or exceed conventional litter performance while reducing environmental impact.

"As cat parents pay closer attention to their pets' emotional well-being, they're asking a different question," said Naimei, Brand Manager at Lady N. "It's no longer simply, 'Which litter works?' or 'Which litter controls odor better?' They're asking, 'Which litter helps my cat feel calm and at ease?' That's exactly what inspired Lady N's pheromone-infused tofu litter."

Consumer & Retail Traction

Consumer response is reinforcing this momentum. Lady N's pheromone litter series posted 18% month-over-month sales growth in June 2026, continuing a steady upward trend across the product line. One verified Amazon buyer, who had struggled for years with her cat's stress-related litter box avoidance, reported no accidents outside the box "in over a week" after switching, adding, "I can't recommend this litter enough."

Looking Ahead

As the pet industry evolves, Lady N believes the future of cat care lies in products that address behavioral wellness, sustainability, and machine compatibility together. Lady N will bring this vision to SuperZoo 2026 (August 12–14, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Booth #2535), where retailers and media are invited to see the full product line and schedule a meeting with the team.

About Lady N

Founded in 2021 and part of ShepherdTech Group, Lady N is a Taiwan-born, design-driven cat litter brand built on plant-based materials and science-backed odor control. Guided by "Made for cats, loved by humans, and kind to the planet," Lady N creates cleaner, safer, and more delightful home experiences.

Since entering North America in 2023, Lady N has grown rapidly and earned recognition from Amazon Global Selling as a fast-rising brand, becoming a trusted next-generation litter choice for cat families. ladynpet.com/us

SOURCE Lady N