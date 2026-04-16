Lady N's Pheromone-Infused Tofu Cat Litter Wins Best in Show at Global Pet Expo 2026 for Calming and Behavior Support

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady N, a Taiwan-born, engineering-driven cat litter brand, has received three honors at the 2026 Global Pet Expo New Products Showcase: the Lady N Pheromone Tofu Litter earned Best in Show in the Cat category and 3rd Place in the Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award, while the Lady N Infinity Scoop took Best in Show in the Modern Pet category.

Lady N's Pheromone-Infused Tofu Cat Litter and Infinity Scoop, winners of Best in Show in the Cat and Modern Pet categories at Global Pet Expo 2026. (Lady N/ Provided) Lady N's Pheromone-Infused Tofu Cat Litter, winner of Best in Show in the Cat category and 3rd Place in the Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award at Global Pet Expo 2026. (Lady N/ Provided)

According to the official announcement by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), the New Products Showcase "Best in Show" Awards are selected based on votes from domestic and international buyers, media, and industry professionals, and are widely recognized as a reflection of emerging market demand and retail direction.

A Market Signal, Not Just an Award

As the pet care industry evolves, this year's recognition highlights a broader shift in consumer expectations within the cat litter category, where functionality alone is no longer sufficient.

According to Future Market Insights, approximately 15% of the cat litter market is driven by emerging sustainable brands using natural and biodegradable materials, reflecting rising consumer interest in environmentally responsible and cleaner indoor pet care environments. Meanwhile, according to the American Pet Products Association, today's pet owners are increasingly prioritizing health, wellness, and product quality—with younger demographics actively driving higher adoption of calming and behavior-support products.

"This recognition reflects more than product performance—it signals where consumer demand is evolving," said Naimei Hsu, Brand Manager at Lady N. "As a Taiwan-born brand that entered North America just three years ago, earning three honors, including two Best in Show awards, at the largest pet trade show in the U.S. marks a meaningful milestone in our growth journey. It also reflects a growing expectation for products that not only perform, but contribute to a better living environment for both cats and their owners."

From Maintenance to Emotional Wellness

The Human-Animal Bond Breakthrough Award recognizes products that strengthen the connection between pets and people by supporting emotional well-being, trust, and shared quality of life. Lady N's pheromone-infused tofu litter is designed to gently guide cats toward the litter box while supporting a sense of calm and familiarity, addressing behavioral and stress-related challenges in modern households.

Lady N's granular tofu litter is also engineered for compatibility with automatic litter box systems, delivering fast clumping, minimal dust, and consistent flow performance.

Lady N Heads to SuperZoo 2026

Lady N will showcase its latest innovations at SuperZoo 2026 (August 12–14, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Booth #2535), continuing its mission to bring science-backed, design-driven cat care solutions to more households across the U.S.

About Lady N

Founded in 2021 and part of ShepherdTech Group, Lady N is a Taiwan-born, design-driven cat litter brand built on plant-based materials and science-backed odor control. Guided by "Made for cats, loved by humans, and kind to the planet," Lady N creates cleaner, safer, and more delightful home experiences.

Since entering North America in 2023, Lady N has grown rapidly and earned recognition from Amazon Global Selling as a fast-rising brand, becoming a trusted next-generation litter choice for cat families. ladynpet.com/us

SOURCE Lady N