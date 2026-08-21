Lagoon Furniture USA and Mytek International, Inc. Bring a New Approach to Restaurant Comfort at the California Restaurant Show 2026

August 23–25 | Anaheim Convention Center | Booth #713

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A great restaurant experience is about more than what arrives at the table. It's the kind of place where people settle in, enjoy themselves, and find a reason to keep coming back.

That idea is behind Lagoon Furniture USA's presence at the California Restaurant Show 2026, August 23–25 in Anaheim. Lagoon will be joined by strategic partner Mytek International, Inc. at Booth #713, bringing furniture and cooling together with a shared focus on creating restaurant environments where people want to spend time.

Lagoon Furniture USA and Mytek International, Inc. come together at the California Restaurant Show 2026, showcasing restaurant furniture and cooling solutions at Booth #713 in Anaheim. Lagoon Furniture USA and Mytek International, Inc. bring restaurant furniture and outdoor cooling together for the California Restaurant Show 2026, highlighting versatile solutions designed for today's dining and hospitality spaces.

Lagoon's restaurant portfolio includes projects with Bone Hook Brewing in Naples, Florida, JRDN and Park Social in San Diego, and MrBeast Burger in New York. Working with a variety of restaurants has given the team a better understanding of how the right furniture can support both the look of a restaurant and the way it's used every day.

That experience is reflected in the collection Lagoon is bringing to Anaheim, with versatile pieces that can fit naturally into different concepts without being tied to one particular look. Mytek complements that approach with cooling designed for outdoor hospitality.

Lagoon will showcase a wide selection of dining armchairs and armless chairs, with plenty of styles to fit the look and needs of each restaurant. The collection balances thoughtful design with the demands of daily use, while giving owners and designers the freedom to make the space their own. With restaurant interiors becoming increasingly individual, having choices allows each project to feel intentional rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach.

Bar and counter-height seating will also be featured, along with versatile tables that can adapt to different layouts. Modular lounge furniture adds a more relaxed option, giving operators even more flexibility when planning how each area will be used. The variety also makes it possible to carry a consistent design throughout a restaurant while choosing furniture that makes sense for the way each area functions.

Mytek brings portable evaporative cooling into the mix, offering a simple way to improve airflow in outdoor dining areas. During warmer weather, that added airflow can make a noticeable difference for both guests and staff. For restaurants that rely on patios or open-air dining, portable cooling can help make these areas more inviting without changing the overall design.

Together, Lagoon and Mytek give visitors a chance to look beyond individual products and consider the restaurant as a whole. Furniture helps shape the setting, while airflow addresses another important part of outdoor hospitality. Bringing the two together also allows restaurant operators to think about these decisions as part of the same project rather than separate pieces of the planning process.

Throughout the California Restaurant Show, the team will meet with industry professionals to discuss upcoming projects and their specific needs. Visitors can experience Lagoon furniture and Mytek cooling products firsthand while talking with the team about what could work best for their business.

Qualified attendees will also have access to a special show incentive, with an additional 3% off orders paid in full during the event. For those planning an upcoming project, it's an added opportunity to move forward with the products they see at the show while taking advantage of extra savings.

For Lagoon, being at the show is a chance to hear directly from the people behind these restaurants. Every project comes with its own needs, and those conversations help Lagoon better understand what matters when choosing furniture for a busy hospitality setting. It also gives the team an opportunity to build relationships that continue beyond the show as projects move from an idea into an actual restaurant.

It all comes back to Lagoon's approach: Where Quality Meets Colorful Comfort.

Visit Lagoon Furniture USA and Mytek International, Inc. at Booth #713 during the California Restaurant Show 2026, August 23–25 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Media Contact:

Name: Fox Hu

Tel: 786-420-2934

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture USA