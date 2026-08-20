Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend of $0.63 Per Share

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LRBI), the holding company for Lake Ridge Bank ("Lake Ridge"), declared a dividend of $0.63 per share, payable on September 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2026. Including this dividend, total dividends declared in 2026 are $1.78 per share, compared to total dividends of $1.42 per share paid through September 30, 2025.

Shareholders in the dividend reinvestment plan will have shares invested at $134.41 which was the tangible book value as of June 30, 2026.

For more information, Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc.'s financial statement can be found at www.otcmarkets.com under LRBI. Learn more about the benefits of being a LRBI shareholder by visiting www.lakeridge.bank/lrbancorp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include economic conditions, interest rate changes, government policy, execution of strategic initiatives, potential merger and acquisition activity, and global economic instability. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and LRBI undertakes no obligation to update them.

Lake Ridge Bank's mission is to "build prosperous communities, one relationship at a time." For more than 100 years, this has meant getting to know each of our clients to offer personalized services to meet their specific financial goals. Lake Ridge Bank offers a full line of financial products and services. We focus on offering products and services to make your banking easy. Our business banking and mortgage lenders are trusted leaders in their field with the expertise to provide the right loan at a competitive rate for our clients. As a community bank, we are dedicated to reinvesting in, and making our communities great places to live, work and raise a family. Visit lakeridge.bank to learn more about how we can help you.

Lake Ridge Bank. Go Far. Go Together!

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc.