The Evergreen Edit TV Series Spotlights Portland Metro and Southwest Washington Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Korrie Hicks highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Portland Metro and Southwest Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added The Evergreen Edit, a new locally hosted series serving Portland Metro and Southwest Washington, to its lineup. The regional real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Korrie Hicks and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of The Evergreen Edit at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Portland Metro and Southwest Washington by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Korrie Hicks:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Portland Metro and Southwest Washington

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people, places, and experiences that shape everyday life across the region

"The best homes don't exist in isolation. They're part of a community," said Korrie Hicks, host of The Evergreen Edit. "People don't just fall in love with a house. They fall in love with the life they'll build around it. This show is about discovering that lifestyle by celebrating the people, places, businesses, and experiences that make Portland Metro and Southwest Washington such incredible places to call home."

The Evergreen Edit is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, The Evergreen Edit gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Portland Metro and Southwest Washington. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, The Evergreen Edit focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from The Evergreen Edit are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network