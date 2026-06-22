Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Secures Composition of Matter Patent Protecting New Bisphosphocin® Compounds Being Developed for High-Need Antimicrobial Infections

New patent enhances global IP footprint and pipeline expansion opportunities

SARASOTA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced the expansion of the Company's patent portfolio with the issuance of a new patent in Australia protecting Bisphosphocin® compounds that are being explored in a range of antimicrobial infections including complicated urinary tract infections and pulmonary infections.

The patent, titled, "Antimicrobial Compounds, Compositions, and Uses Thereof," was issued March 5, 2026, by IP Australia. Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' intellectual property portfolio is currently comprised of 72 granted patents and 29 pending patents in multiple countries and regions, including the United States, the European Patent Office, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Brazil, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

"This newly issued patent adds to our international intellectual property portfolio covering composition of matter patents for the Bisphosphocin® class of compounds," said Kelvin Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global crisis that is directly responsible for more than a six million deaths annually. As we work to deliver innovative antimicrobial solutions designed to tackle the challenges of AMR, our substantial IP foundation enhances our ability to bring solutions to the millions of patients in need, while potentially generating value for our shareholders."

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.