Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Highlights Nu-3 Resistance Data in Response to National Action Plan of Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

Nu-3, a Phase 2-ready candidate targeting the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU), targets disruption of bacterial membranes through a unique, physical mechanism of action and has demonstrated a high barrier to resistance.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced resistance data for Nu-3 in alignment with the Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB).

The 27th Public Meeting of PACCARB convened on June 16, 2026, with discussion focused on the next 5-year iteration of the National Action Plan on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria. The plan functions as a roadmap for the U.S. government to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and guides the actions of the federal agencies that interface with AMR.

"The rising tide of antimicrobial resistance represents one of the most severe, global crises in modern medicine, making the acceleration of novel therapeutic platforms a foremost priority," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., CEO of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "We are answering this national call to action by advancing our proprietary Bisphosphocin® platform. Our lead candidate, Nu-3, directly aligns with the objectives outlined by PACCARB, by targeting and disrupting bacterial membranes through a unique, physical mechanism of action. Moreover, Nu-3 has demonstrated a high barrier to resistance, positioning it as a highly differentiated candidate with potential to help address these critical national goals, while providing a valuable option for the millions of patients impacted by iDFU."

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics recently announced that Nu-3 does not induce resistance in a serial passage experiment. In additional laboratory profiling, Nu-3 has demonstrated broad spectrum in vitro activity against bacteria with a diverse range of resistance mechanisms, including modifications to the target of the antibiotic, direct metabolism of the agent, and efflux pump mechanisms. Antibiotic target mutation resistance examples include vanA and vanB variants in E. faecalis and E. faecium, mec variants in H. influenzae, S. aureus, S. pneumoniae, rpoB variants in K. pneumoniae, and PBP2x variants in S. pneumoniae. Antibiotic metabolism resistance examples include the β-lactamase variants NDM, ESBL, AmpC, and CRE, in E. cloacae, E. coli, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, P. mirabilis, and C. freundii, as well as the metabolic pathway variant sul2 in A. baumannii. Efflux variant examples include metal-tetracycline/H+ antiporter in S. epidermis, and the benzalkonium chloride efflux pump in S. marascens.

By bypassing these widespread resistance mechanisms, Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutic's platform offers a promising therapeutic avenue that directly supports the federal mandate to bolster the pipeline of innovative, resistance-evading anti-infective therapies.

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.