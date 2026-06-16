Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics to Present at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced that Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research, will present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on June 25, 2026.

Presentation Details:

Event: Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Date/Time June 25, 2026, at 11:30, AM EDT Website Registration Link

"We look forward to presenting Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' growth strategy and the ground-breaking potential of our lead candidate, Nu-3, a topical gel being developed for the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU)," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "Mild iDFU impacts millions of people worldwide, potentially leading to serious infections and ultimately amputations. As we advance Nu-3 into Phase 2 clinical trials, we believe there is an opportunity to generate substantial value given the drug's unique mechanism of action and its potential to address a large and underserved patient population."

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company's SEC filings, including under "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.